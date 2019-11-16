Police Chief Shiloh Mork said on Sunday that there was nothing about the deaths that suggested the public was in any danger.
Anonymous person sues Madison schools over records request
MADISON, Wis. — A person whose anonymous open records requests were rejected by the Madison School District because they wouldn’t identify who they were is suing the district.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the lawsuit filed Friday demands that the school district fulfill more than two dozen open records requests the person made over a four-month period. The person who lives in Madison is not identified in the lawsuit filed by attorney Tom Kamenick, founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project.
The lawsuit said Madison schools refused to release 21 of the requested records sought by the anonymous person and has failed to respond to five of the requests.
The district, through its spokeswoman, did not have an immediate comment on the lawsuit.
Wisconsin law allows those requesting public records to remain anonymous. It does allow an exception “whenever the requested record is kept at a private residence or whenever security reasons or federal law or regulations so require.”
Minnesota man accused of using Porsche as battering ram
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Prosecutors have accused a Minnesota man of using a Porsche as a battering ram to get his Nissan Altima out of an Onalaska impound lot.
The La Crosse Tribune reports that Benjamin Gjere, of Lanesboro, was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, property damage, theft and bail jumping.
According to investigators, Gjere’s 2019 Altima was impounded Nov. 6 after he was pulled over.
Surveillance video shows Gjere and an unidentified accomplice on the lot Sunday.
An unlocked 2012 Porsche with the keys inside was parked behind the Altima. The video shows the Porsche crashing through the lot’s fence and a fence of a nearby house. The video shows the Altima driving through the holes in the fences.
Gjere was pulled over in Winona County, Minn., about an hour later.
Man accused of beating Madison Uber driver unconscious
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for a man suspected of beating an Uber driver unconscious near the University of Wisconsin campus.
Police said the 22-year-old driver picked up a man and two women last Saturday evening near the end of the Wisconsin-Iowa football game. The driver said the man got into the back seat of the van directly behind him and punched him in the side of the neck. The suspect then wrapped his arm around the driver’s neck, causing him to black out.
Police said the van accelerated, jumped a curb and hit a traffic sign. The three people then walked away. The victim told police the clients canceled the ride, eliminating his record of the transaction.
Investigators are working with Uber to find out who ordered the ride.
Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing husband
ALBIA, Iowa — A south-central Iowa woman convicted in September of killing her husband has been sentenced to life in prison.
The Daily Iowegian reports that 47-year-old Barbara Pasa, of Centerville, received the mandatory life sentence on Friday.
A jury convicted Pasa of arson and first-degree murder. The burned body of 50-year-old Tim Pasa was found in a bed on May 5, 2018, and investigators determined the fire at the Centerville home was started intentionally. An autopsy determined his death was related to an injection of an anesthetic, propofol.
Barbara Pasa was a nurse at a Centerville hospital at the time of her husband’s death.
Investigators say she had bought a $200,000 life insurance policy on her husband. He had also told family members he believed his wife was poisoning him.
Illinois health officials confirm 4th vaping-related death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A fourth Illinois resident has died after being hospitalized with a vaping-related lung injury.
The Illinois Department of Public Health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold on Thursday declined to give the age of the victim or the time or location of the death, citing privacy concerns.
Illinois has had 179 cases of people who have experienced lung injury after using e-cigarettes or vaping. The department says it’s working with local health departments on another 41 possible cases.
Nationwide, there have been more than 2,000 cases and at least 40 people have died.
Department director IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said in a statement “We strongly urge people not to use e-cigarettes or vaping products that contain THC, especially those obtained through informal sources like off the street or online dealers.”
Authorities: 1 dead in central Iowa industrial accident
NEVADA, Iowa — Authorities say one person has died in an industrial accident at a biofuels plant in central Iowa.
Television station KCCI reported that the Nevada Public Safety Department confirmed that the death occurred Thursday afternoon at Verbio North America’s Biorefinery in Nevada., which is about 40 miles north of Des Moines .
Officials said the person died at the scene but did not give details of the nature of the accident. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.
Illinois bans handcuffing, shackling of foster children
CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services banned the use of shackles and handcuffs on youths in its custody after two teenage boys were restrained while they were transferred from one Chicago-area shelter to another.
The 15-year-old and 17-year-old boys were handcuffed and shackled at their ankles on Oct. 1 while being transferred separately from a Chicago shelter to another in Palatine.
In response, the department said in a Wednesday federal court filing submitted as part of a long-running consent decree that “neither DCFS nor its contractors shall ever use handcuffs and/or shackles for transporting any youth in DCFS care.”
The use of restraints in the teens’ case “was totally unacceptable and against department policy,” DCFS spokesman Jassen Strokosch said in a statement last Friday.
The new policy is effective immediately, Strokosch said. However, “soft restraints,” defined as made of cloth material, are allowed only if they are court ordered or ordered by a psychiatrist, Strokosch noted. Soft restrains can be used around a person’s wrist, ankles or chest, the department said.
The change comes amid an inspector general investigation into the department’s use of restrains. Child welfare workers oppose the hard restraints, saying they can further traumatize youths who enter state care because of abuse or neglect.
Staff at the shelter, run by Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness, were “shocked and surprised” to see the driver arrive with shackles, according to Ricardo Meza, an attorney for the organization.
”At no (point) have we ever mentioned transporting youth in shackles or handcuffs ... “ Meza wrote in a letter sent to a special master appointed in the long-running federal consent decree case. “We exist to protect youth, not to further traumatize them.”
Jim Stewart Transportation company restrained and drove the teens during the Oct. 1 transfer. DCFS contracts the company for “secured transport” when a case manager determines they cannot shuttle the young people themselves, Strokosch said.
Alan Ifft, the director of operations for Jim Stewart Transportation, said the company will follow the new protocol. But he said he does not think soft restraints are effective, saying many people can easily slip out of them.
“We’ve had kids that were completely cooperative and completely compliant, and as soon as they hit an open space, that sense of panic hits in and they are just running into traffic or running into a neighborhood that they are not familiar with,” Ifft said Wednesday. “I don’t want to be responsible for a child hurting themselves or someone else.”
Police ID dead woman, infant found
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Officials have identified two people found dead inside a central Iowa apartment as a woman and an infant.
The Des Moines Register reported that Webster City police have identified the victims as 28-year-old Mariangelys Ortiz and 3-month-old and Abimelec Ortiz Figueroa. The bodies of both were found inside the Webster city apartment Sunday morning.
The cause of deaths has not been released.
Illinois Senate president to retire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Democratic state Senate President John Cullerton announced Thursday that he’s stepping down from the Illinois Legislature.
His retirement will be effective sometime in January and he’s fulfilling a promise to his wife, Pam, Cullerton said in a statement.“So now, after 41 years in the legislature and 40 years of marriage, I’m finally going to live up to my promise to retire,” he said.
Cullerton was elected state senate president in 2009 and has been in the Illinois Senate since 1991. His 6th district covers Chicago’s North and Northwest sides.
He was elected in 1978 to the Illinois State House. He unsuccessfully ran against then-U.S. Rep. Dan Rostenkowski, a Democrat, in 1994.
Cullerton cites two capital bills, marriage equality, abolishment of Illinois’ death penalty, and reforms to school funding, pensions and immigration as accomplishments by the Senate over the past 11 years.
“During a time when our efforts were challenged on many fronts, we found ways to reach across the aisle, and through compromise we worked together to get our job done,” he said. “One of the highlights of my career was working with Republican Leader Christine Radogno to try to bring to an end the state budget impasse.”
Members of the Senate Democratic Caucus were told Thursday afternoon about Cullerton’s plans, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
“During my tenure as state representative and senator, my focus was on the local district,” he said in his statement. “But once I became senate president, my primary focus was redirected to the Senate Democratic Caucus. Our meetings were fun, inspiring, challenging, heart- wrenching, primal and revealing. Finding ways to keep my team united have been some of my proudest and most interesting moments.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker called Cullerton “a passionate advocate for improving Illinois.”
“Over the years, I came to know John as my state senator, and this past year I have truly appreciated his work to advance our common agenda to stand with working families,” Pritzker, a Democrat, said in a release.