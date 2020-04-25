White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role
WASHINGTON — For the first time, President Donald Trump cut off his daily coronavirus task force briefing on Friday without taking any questions from reporters. It may not be the last time.
There have been discussions within the White House about changing the format of the briefings to curtail the president’s role, according to four White House officials and Republicans close to the White House who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The briefings often stretch well beyond an hour and feature combative exchanges between Trump and reporters.
Trump was angry after a day of punishing headlines Friday, largely about his comment at the previous evening’s briefing wondering if disinfectants could be used to fight the coronavirus in people.
High court declines to revisit immigrant issue during virus
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday declined a request by states who cited the coronavirus pandemic in asking the justices to reverse course and temporarily halt a Trump administration policy that makes it harder for legal immigrants to become permanent residents if they use public benefits.
The justices in January voted 5-4 along ideological lines to allow the Trump administration to implement its policy while lawsuits against it continued.
But earlier this month lawyers for Connecticut, New York, Vermont and New York City asked the justices to reconsider. They said the Trump administration’s public charge rule is hindering the states’ ability to stop the spread of the coronavirus by “deterring immigrants from accessing healthcare and public benefits.”
The order from the Supreme Court on Friday was brief, with no justice noting disagreement. In January, the court’s five conservative justices allowed the Trump administration policy to go into effect over the objections of its four liberals. The court said its order Friday didn’t prevent lawyers from going to a lower court.
China claims no new deaths from virus for 10th straight day
BEIJING — For the 10th straight day, China reported no new deaths from the coronavirus.
Twelve new cases were reported early today, 11 of them brought from overseas and one local transmission in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang bordering on Russia, according to the National Health Commission.
Just 838 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 while another 1,000 people are undergoing isolation and monitoring for being either suspected cases or having tested positive for the virus while showing no symptoms.
China, widely believed to be the source of the global pandemic, has reported a total of 4,632 deaths among 82,816 cases.