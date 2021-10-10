PRAGUE — Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ centrist party on Saturday narrowly lost the Czech Republic’s parliamentary election, a surprise development that could mean the end of the populist billionaire’s reign in power.
With all the votes counted, the Czech Statistics Office said Together, a liberal-conservative three-party coalition, captured 27.8% of the vote, beating Babis’ ANO (Yes) party, which won 27.1%. In a second blow to the populists, another center-left liberal coalition of the Pirate Party and STAN, a group of mayors, received 15.6% of the vote to finish third, the statistics office reported.
Dozens dead, missing after boat mishap
KINSHASA, Congo — More than 100 people are dead or missing after a boat accident earlier this week on the Congo River in the country’s northwest, officials said Saturday.
The tragedy took place overnight Monday into Tuesday near the town of Bumba in the northwestern province of Mongala, where nine carved out canoes were attached to each other and overturned after being filled beyond safe capacity, according to local authorities and survivors.
At least 61 bodies have been found, said Mongala’s provincial minister of transport and communications José Misiso. More than 100 remain missing.
Chinese leader seeks ‘peaceful’ reunification
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Saturday that a “peaceful” reunification of Taiwan with China’s mainland was in Beijing’s interests, despite ratcheted up military threats against the self-governing island.
Xi spoke at an official celebration in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People that focused largely on the need for the ruling Communist Party to continue to lead China as the country rises in power and influence.
ABOARD GEO BARENTS — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday.
A spokesman for Libya’s Interior Ministry, which oversees migrant detention centers, did not respond to requests for comment.