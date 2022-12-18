Authorities in Iran arrest prominent actress
CAIRO — Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said.
The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests.
The announcement is the latest in a series of celebrity arrests in response to their open display of support for anti-government demonstrations now in their third month
According to the report published on the state media’s official Telegram channel, Alidoosti was arrested because she did not provide ’’any documents in line with her claims.”
Drug cartel kidnaps colonel from Mexican army
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican army said late Friday that the violent Jalisco drug cartel has kidnapped a colonel who commanded a detachment in the gang-dominated northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas.
The kidnapping of Col. José Isidro Grimaldo Muñoz occurred farther south while he was on vacation in the state of Jalisco, the cartel’s home base.
It was the second time in less than a month that a Mexican army officer has been attacked by cartels. In November, an army general serving in Mexico’s National Guard was killed in a shootout in the north-central state of Zacatecas.
Museum: Many stolen treasures recovered
BERLIN — German authorities said Saturday that they have recovered a significant part of the 18th-century treasures stolen from Dresden’s Green Vault museum in a spectacular break-in more than three years ago.
Prosecutors and police said in a statement that they secured 31 items in Berlin overnight, including “several pieces that appear to be complete.” They were taken to Dresden, more than 100 miles away, where police and then officials from the authority that oversees the city’s art collections plan to check their authenticity and examine whether they are intact.
Some prominent items are still missing, authorities said.
Varadkar returns as Ireland’s prime minister
LONDON — Leo Varadkar returned for a second term as Ireland’s prime minister on Saturday as part of a job-sharing deal made by the country’s centrist coalition government.
Lawmakers voted to approve Varadkar’s nomination to replace Micheál Martin during a special session of the Dail, the lower house of Ireland’s parliament. His appointment was confirmed when he received the seal of office from President Michael D. Higgins, Ireland’s head of state.
Martin has served as Ireland’s leader, or taoiseach, since an election in 2020 that produced a historic coalition agreement between his Fianna Fáil party and Varadkar’s Fine Gael.
Forming a government along with the smaller Greens, the parties agreed Martin would hold the top job with Varadkar as his deputy for the first half of a five-year term, before the men switched posts.
