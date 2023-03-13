DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported earning $161 billion last year, claiming the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company and drawing immediate criticism from activists.
The monster profit by the firm, known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., came off the back of energy prices rising after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, with sanctions limiting the sale of Moscow’s oil and natural gas in Western markets.
Italian lawmaker: Migrant surge coming
ROME — Intelligence reports indicate nearly 700,000 migrants are in Libya awaiting an opportunity to set out by sea toward Italy, a lawmaker from Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right party said Sunday, but a U.N. migration official called the number not credible.
Tommaso Foti, the lower parliamentary house whip for the Brothers of Italy Party, told television channel Tgcom24 the Italian secret services estimated that 685,000 migrants in Libya, many of them in detention camps, were eager to sail across the central Mediterranean Sea in smugglers’ boats.
Some 105,000 migrants reached Italy by sea in 2022.
Separately, 30 migrants were missing and 17 were rescued some 100 nautical miles from Libya’s coast after their boat overturned while a commercial vessel was trying to take them aboard, the Italian coast guard reported Sunday night.
Head of union group fired after probe
BRUSSELS — An organization representing trade unions around the world has fired its general secretary after he admitted accepting donations from a suspect in a major European cash-for-influence scandal, saying that the affair has severely damaged its reputation.
The International Trade Union Confederation, which claims to represent around 200 million workers worldwide, said in a statement issued after a weekend meeting that “Luca Visentini no longer had the confidence of the General Council as ITUC General Secretary.”
Rebels kill 19 in eastern Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — Rebels in eastern Congo killed at least 19 people and set fire to a health center and houses, authorities reported Sunday.
Gunmen suspected of being part of the Allied Democratic Forces, a militia with links to the Islamic State group, attacked civilians in Kirindera town, Carly Nzanzu, the former governor of North Kivu province, said in an interview with state media.
Attack in Nigeria leaves 16 dead
ABUJA, Nigeria — Gunmen killed at least 16 people during an attack in northwest Nigeria, the government said Sunday.
The assailants stormed the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in Kaduna state and opened fire Saturday after a confrontation with police at a checkpoint, Yabo Ephraim, a spokesperson for the local government, told The Associated Press.
Authorities imposed a curfew in the area after the attack.
