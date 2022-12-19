Twitter poll closes, users vote in favor of Musk exit as CEO

More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a poll that asked whether billionaire Elon Musk should step down as head of Twitter voted yes when the poll closed. There was no immediate announcement today from Twitter, or Musk, about whether that would happen, though he said that he would abide by the Twitter poll results.

 Noah Berger

