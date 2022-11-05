Today is Saturday, Nov. 5, the 309th day of 2022. There are 56 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1605, the “Gunpowder Plot” failed as Guy Fawkes was seized before he could blow up the English Parliament.
• In 2009, a shooting rampage at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas left 13 people dead; Maj. Nidal Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was later convicted of murder and sentenced to death. (No execution date has been set.)
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Harris Yulin is 85. Actor Chris Robinson is 84. Actor Elke Sommer is 82. Singer Art Garfunkel is 81. Singer Peter Noone is 75. TV personality Kris Jenner is 67. Actor Nestor Serrano is 67. Actor-comedian Mo Gaffney is 64. Actor Robert Patrick is 64. Singer Bryan Adams is 63. Actor Tilda Swinton is 62. Actor Michael Gaston is 60. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 59. Actor Andrea McArdle is 59. Rock singer Angelo Moore (Fishbone) is 57. Actor Judy Reyes is 55. Actor Seth Gilliam is 54. Rock musician Mark Hunter (James) is 54. Actor Sam Rockwell is 54. Actor Corin Nemec is 51. Rock musician Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) is 51. Country singer-musician Ryan Adams is 48. Actor Sam Page is 47. Actor Sebastian Arcelus is 46. Actor Luke Hemsworth is 42. Actor Annet Mahendru is 37. Rock musician Kevin Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 35. Actor Landon Gimenez is 19.
