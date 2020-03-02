Malaysia has new leader sworn in amid controversy
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Mahathir Mohamad called Sunday for an urgent sitting of Malaysia’s Parliament to contest the appointment of a former ally as prime minister under a Malay-majority coalition that could further split the nation following the collapse of Mahathir’s multiracial reformist alliance.
Muhyiddin Yassin, a seasoned politician who once famously quipped that he is Malay first and Malaysian second, was sworn in as the new leader at the palace Sunday after getting the support of several opposition parties. Among the supporters was the corruption-tainted United Malays National Organization, which was ousted by Mahathir’s Alliance of Hope in a historic vote in 2018.
Populists claim victory in Slovakia
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s center-right populist opposition claimed victory Sunday in the country’s parliamentary election, ending the reign of the long-dominant but scandal-tainted leftist party in a move that analysts said showed a strong desire by voters to end corruption.
According to final results released Sunday by the Statistics Office, the Ordinary People group captured 25% of Saturday’s vote and 53 seats in the 150-seat parliament. The senior ruling leftist Smer-Social Democracy party led by former populist Prime Minister Robert Fico came in second with 18.3% or 38 seats.
The results steered the country to the right and could eventually make a local ally of France’s far-right National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen a part of Slovakia’s governing coalition.
“We will try to form the best government Slovakia’s ever had,” Ordinary People chairman Igor Matovic said.
The pro-western Matovic, 46, has made fighting corruption and attacking Fico the central tenet of his campaign. He is likely to become the country’s next prime minister.
New president takes office in Uruguay
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — A right of center president took office in Uruguay on Sunday, promising to crack down on crime and tighten government finances after a 15-year string of left-leaning governments.
Luis Lacalle Pou, a 46-year-old surfing enthusiast and son of a former president, narrowly won election in November in his second try for the office.
He was sworn in by former leftist President José Mujica, the senator who received the most votes in the recent elections.
Renowned poet, cleric dead at 95
MANAGUA, Nicaragua— Ernesto Cardenal, the renowned poet and Roman Catholic cleric who became a symbol of revolutionary verse in Nicaragua and around Latin America, and whose suspension from the priesthood by St. John Paul II lasted over three decades, died Sunday. He was 95.