Man accused of stealing, riding carts while drunk
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A man was arrested on Friday after the sheriff’s office said he was operating a Walmart motorized cart while intoxicated.
The sheriff’s office was dispatched to an apartment building upon receiving reports a man was allegedly intoxicated while riding the cart around the apartments, the sheriff’s office said.
When deputies arrived, they found 39-year-old Steve Eaton under the influence on the Wal-Mart cart, according to the sheriff.
During their investigation, the sheriff’s department determined that Eaton had taken a total of 10 shopping carts — five from Walmart, three from Kroger and two from Dollar Tree.
He was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and theft, the sheriff’s office said. He was also charged on a Knox County warrant for failure to appear in court on previous charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place.
In November 2017, Eaton was accused of “cussing people out” in front of a Speedway gas station in Corbin. Police found him staggering in the roadway and he could not stand without help, according to a citation. He was found guilty of his alcohol intoxication charge.
Eaton has previously been found guilty of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and contempt of court.
He has been placed in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
‘Destructive devices’ found near parade
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Authorities canceled a New Jersey Labor Day parade that the governor was supposed to attend Monday because “destructive devices” were found near the parade route.
Thomas Kaiser, 55, of South Plainfield, was charged with two counts of possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose, with additional charges expected, Middlesex County prosecutors and local police said.Authorities said a suspicious package containing a destructive device was left at Donovan’s Reef bar in Sea Bright. That prompted an investigation Sunday that led to Kaiser’s home, and other devices were found near the residence, authorities said.Since the home is located near the start of the South Plainfield Labor Day parade, the event was canceled “out of an abundance of caution and due to the potential threat to the community,” prosecutors and police said.
Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy had planned to march in the 62nd annual event.
The investigation by county prosecutors and Sea Bright and South Plainfield police also included representatives of the state homeland security office and bomb squad as well as the FBI and various K-9 units, authorities said.
It wasn’t clear whether Kaiser had an attorney. A phone message seeking comment was left for him.
Masked gunman killed in shootout
NEW YORK — A masked gunman was killed in a shootout with police who confronted him on a Brooklyn street and pursued him into a backyard early Monday, police said.
The shootout unleashed dozens of rounds in a yard in the Brownsville neighborhood, police Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. No officers were injured.The New York Police Department hasn’t released the identity of the man, who was shot numerous times in the body, Monahan told reporters at a news conference.
The encounter began when three uniformed officers on patrol in an unmarked car spotted a man in a mask around Howard and Dumont avenues around 2:30 a.m.
“He had his face covered walking down the street, which is kind of suspicious on a warm evening, so they went to stop him. He immediately ran,” Monahan said.
As one officer got out of the car and the others drove around a corner, the man pulled a gun and fired on the car, leaving a bullet hole in the passenger-side front door, Monahan said. He said the officer on foot fired back, but the man got away.
About a half-hour later, a resident told police that someone was trying to break into a home on Howard Avenue. Uniformed officers entered the yard of the home and were met with gunfire and responded, getting pinned down for a time before backup arrived, Monahan said.
In all, seven officers fired a total of about 65 rounds, the chief said, adding that police were still counting shell casings fired by the gunman. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they found a semi-automatic handgun in the yard, and they have video of the confrontation.
Driver killed in crash after police chase
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia State Police says a man was killed in a car crash while fleeing from a trooper who tried to stop his vehicle.
A police news release said 32-year-old Eric Ball, of Greene, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when he lost control of his car, which veered off the road and struck a tree on Friday night. Police said Ball had been driving without headlights and speeding when a trooper tried to pull him over in Fluvanna County.Ball led the trooper on a chase into Albemarle County, where the crash occurred. Ball was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was in his vehicle.
Nanny charged in striking of infant
CHICAGO — A Skokie, Ill., mother watched in horror as her 7-month-old son’s nanny put the baby down in his crib, grabbed an arm and leg, whipped the child around, and hit him so hard he cried, prosecutors said Sunday.
All that was captured in real-time Aug. 26 on a remote baby monitoring video system the mother had installed to feel closer to her child while pumping breast milk at work, prosecutors said Sunday in bond court.When the battery occurred, the nanny only stopped when the mother told her to, through a voice-communication feature of the video system, according to prosecutors.
Mussarat P. Khan, the 60-year-old nanny, had been the child’s caregiver for two and a half months, prosecutors said. She had worked as a nanny for eight years and lived in Skokie for more than a decade, according to her public defender. A few days before the Aug. 26 incident, Khan allegedly slapped the baby across the face, which was also caught on security camera footage.
She was arrested Aug. 30 and has no previous violent convictions, according to court records.
The reading of the charges elicited audible gasps in the courtroom Sunday. Facing Judge Arthur Wesley Willis, Khan appeared visibly shaken.
Willis set Khan’s bail at $2,000, with the condition that she have no further contact with the child or mother, and no contact with anyone under the age of 18, with the exception of family members.
“The only reason she stopped was because the child’s mother had video and told her to stop,” Willis said.