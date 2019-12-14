FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing an image of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri, North Korea, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea on Saturday, Dec. 14, says it successfully performed another "crucial test" as its long-range rocket launch site that would further strengthen its "reliable strategic nuclear deterrent."The signs read: " North's Tongchang-ri launch site."