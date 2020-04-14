Egypt opens Gaza border for returnees stranded by outbreak
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Egypt reopened its border crossing on Monday with the Gaza Strip after nearly three weeks, allowing hundreds of Palestinians stranded by the coronavirus pandemic to return home.
Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, has coordinated the timing of Rafah crossing’s one-way reopening with Egypt to coincide with the completion of 1,000 rooms to place the returnees into mandatory quarantine.
The arrivals were taken onto buses, without their luggage, and under police escort into the quarantine centers. Sick returnees would be placed in hospitals and the old at hotels. Security forces and medics waited for the arrival in full protection clothes.
Turkish president rejects minister’s resignation over virus
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s president has rejected the resignation of the country’s interior minister who took responsibility for a poorly timed announcement of a weekend lockdown that prompted thousands of people to rush into the streets to stock up on supplies.
Images of large, closely- bunched crowds sparked criticism of the government’s planning for the coronavirus.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, one of the most senior figures in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, announced late Sunday that he was stepping down, saying: “responsibility for implementing the weekend curfew decision ... belongs entirely to me.”
Erdogan’s office said however that the president is not accepting the resignation and Soylu “will continue in his duty.”
2 killed when Pakistan army jet crashes
ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani fighter jet crashed during a routine training mission near the city of Gujrat in eastern Punjab province on Monday morning, killing both the instructor and the trainee pilot on board, the military said.
There were no casualties on ground, the military said, without elaborating. Such incidents occasionally happen in Pakistan; the military usually doesn’t release crash findings.
The latest incident came weeks after an Air Force pilot died when his F-16 jet crashed near the capital, Islamabad, during maneuvers ahead of National Day celebrations.