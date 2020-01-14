Trump sets campaign rally for Des Moines
DES MOINES — President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Iowa just days before the state holds its election kickoff caucuses.
Trump’s reelection campaign announced Monday that he will be rallying supporters in Des Moines on Jan. 30, four days before the contest for the Democratic nomination formally gets underway.
“President Trump looks forward to celebrating the good news of the Trump economy and the vast accomplishments of his administration with the Hawkeye State,” Michael Glassner, the campaign’s chief operating officer, said.
Trump’s campaign has scheduled a series of events in states across the country to keep him in the spotlight and give him a platform to make his case directly to voters as the impeachment case against him heads toward the Senate. He’ll be speaking in Milwaukee today at a rally that will serve as counterprogramming to the next Democratic primary debate.
Armed Texan receives state’s highest honor
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday gave Texas’ highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed an armed attacker at a church in December.
Abbott gave Jack Wilson the Governor’s Medal of Courage during a ceremony in Austin, calling him a hero for stopping the shooter at a church in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement.
Wilson, a firearms instructor who trained the West Freeway Church of Christ’s volunteer security team, shot the attacker once in the head after he opened fire with a shotgun in the church’s sanctuary. Wilson’s single shot quickly ended the attack in which two parishioners, 64-year-old Anton “Tony” Wallace and 67-year-old Richard White, were killed.
Supreme Court rejects appeal in texting case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place the conviction of a Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend text messages urging him to kill himself.
Michelle Carter is serving a 15-month sentence after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. A judge determined that Carter, who was 17, caused the death of the 18-year-old Roy when she ordered him in a phone call to get back in his carbon monoxide-filled truck that he’d parked in a Kmart parking lot.
The case garnered national attention and sparked legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide coercion.
Carter’s lawyers argued in their Supreme Court appeal that the conviction should be thrown out because it was an “unprecedented” violation of her free speech rights that raised crucial questions about whether “words alone” are enough to hold someone responsible for another person’s suicide.
Cory Booker drops presidential bid
DES MOINES — Democrat Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race Monday, ending a campaign whose message of unity and love failed to resonate in a political era marked by chaos and anxiety.
His departure now leaves a field that was once the most diverse in history with just one remaining African American candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who is struggling to register in the polls amid a late entry into the race.
Since launching his campaign last February, Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, struggled to raise the type of money required to support a White House bid. He was at the back of the pack in most surveys and failed to meet the polling requirements needed to participate in tonight’s debate. He also missed last month’s debate.