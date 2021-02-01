Car bombs, shooting kill 13 people in Syria
BEIRUT — One Syrian was killed on Sunday and four injured after Kurdish security forces opened fire at pro-government demonstrators in a northeastern city, state media said.
The state news agency SANA said the Kurdish forces opened fire at demonstrators protesting the siege on their neighborhood in Hassakeh city. The area is known as the security square and is controlled by government forces.
Separately, two car bombs went off two hours apart in the northwestern town of Azaz and another village 30 miles away.
The explosions in the areas controlled by Syrian opposition fighters allied with Turkey killed six civilians, including one child in Azaz, and six fighters at a checkpoint in a village near the town of al-Bab, first responders known as Syrian Civil Defense and opposition media reported.
Pope: Honor forgotten grandparents, elders
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has established an annual date to honor grandparents and other elders, lamenting that they are often forgotten despite the wisdom they have to offer society.
Francis on Sunday announced that every year, on the fourth Sunday of July, the Roman Catholic Church will pay tribute to older adults who have “thoughts and words of wisdom” to offer. This year, Francis will celebrate a special Mass in honor of them on the evening of July 25, pandemic restrictions permitting.
Thousands attend Jerusalem funerals
JERUSALEM — Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Israelis thronged a pair of funerals for two prominent rabbis in Jerusalem on Sunday, flouting the country’s ban on large public gatherings during the pandemic.
The initial funeral procession, for Rabbi Meshulam Soloveitchik, who died at age 99, wended its way through the streets of Jerusalem in the latest display of ultra-Orthodox Israelis’ refusal to honor coronavirus restrictions.
Later Sunday, thousands of ultra-Orthodox mourners attended the funeral of another respected rabbi, Yitzhok Scheiner, once again flouting the lockdown rules. Scheiner, 98, died from COVID-19, reports said.
Rebels attack hotel in Somalia’s capital
MOGADISHU, Somalia — A hotel in Somalia’s capital was hit by an explosion and an attack by jihadist rebels, police confirmed Sunday.
A vehicle loaded with explosives crashed into the entrance gate of the Afrik hotel, near Mogadishu’s strategic K-4 junction, police spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali said. Gunmen then invaded the hotel.
At least seven wounded civilians could be seen, but police did not immediately give casualty figures. Al-Shabab, Somalia’s homegrown jihadist rebels, claimed responsibility.
In a separate incident, at least eight children died and scores of others were wounded when a bomb went off in the Golweyn area, about 25 miles north of the coastal town of Merca, some 75 miles south of Mogadishu.