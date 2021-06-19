Rampaging bear in Japan injures 4 before being fatally shot
TOKYO — A wild brown bear on the loose in a city in northern Japan wounded four people, entered a military camp and disrupted flights at an airport Friday before being fatally shot.
The bear was seen wandering through the streets of Sapporo in the early hours of Friday, triggering a number of calls to police. Over the next eight hours, Hokkaido police said the bear injured a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 40s before attacking a soldier.
Police said the condition of those injured was not known, but the Asahi newspaper reported that the man in his 40s suffered serious injuries to his chest, back and limbs after he was mauled by the bear while walking on a street.
Video on local television showed the bear wandering a street in Sapporo. Chased by a car, it crossed a busy road and forced its way into the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Okadama. The bear knocked down a soldier on duty at the gate.
The soldier suffered cuts to his chest and stomach, but his injuries were not life threatening, according to the Defense Ministry.
Next the bear ran through the camp and entered the runway at a nearby airport, causing several flights to be grounded.
The bear then ran into a forest, where it was shot by local hunters.
Toshihiro Hamada, an official at the Sapporo city environmental department, said authorities were investigating how the animal ended up in the city.
“We are sorry that four people were injured,” Hamada said.
Brown bears roam mainly in Hokkaido forests, but experts say they have been increasingly spotted in inhabited areas looking for food, especially during the summer.
Scores abducted in school kidnapping
LAGOS, Nigeria — Gunmen abducted scores of children from a school in northwest Nigeria, the second kidnapping from a school in the country’s north within a week, officials said.
A policeman was shot dead in the attack Thursday at the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State, according to police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar.
About 70 children were abducted from the school, according to the Lagos-based Guardian newspaper which quoted an eyewitness and a staff member of the school.
Some students were taken away in two vans while others were put on motorcycles, said the report. The gunmen had used a van stolen from the police who were supposed to be protecting the school.The Yauri incident is the seventh mass abduction from a school in Nigeria this year.
Five teachers and the vice-principal are also missing and most of the kidnapped students are female, said a student who had been abducted and was later released. He insisted on anonymity for his safety.
The gunmen released the student because he had a gunshot wound and was losing a lot of blood. He was shot through a window by the attackers who forced their way into a building where some students were hiding.
The Nigerian Army said Friday it had rescued two teachers and five of the students “after a fierce exchange of fire with the criminals.”
Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement that “troops in conjunction with elements of the Nigerian Air Force, who provided close air support,” intercepted the gunmen early Friday “and engaged them in a firefight leading to the successful rescue of the teachers and students.”
The troops are still pursuing the kidnappers to rescue the remaining students, he said, adding that one female student had died of exhaustion.
Migrant boat capsizes, 4 dead
BARCELONA, Spain — Four people died, one of them a child, when a migrant boat believed to be carrying 45 passengers capsized near Spain’s Canary Islands, Spanish authorities said Friday.
The boat was approaching Órzola on the island of Lanzarote on Thursday night when it flipped over a few yards from shore, throwing the passengers into the water.
Emergency workers and residents rescued 41 people, including 19 women and seven children, with sub-Saharan nationalities, and they worked overnight until Friday afternoon recovering the bodies of three adults and a boy, Spain’s national police said.
Two more boats carrying a total of 110 migrant passengers reached the Canary islands of Fuerteventura and El Hierro on Friday, according to the Canaries’ emergency services.
In the last two years, the number of migrants and asylum-seekers embarking on the perilous Atlantic Ocean voyage from the coast of West Africa to the Spanish archipelago has increased significantly. More than 23,000 people arrived by sea to the Canaries in 2020 and nearly 6,000 have come so far this year.
Border closures and restrictions on air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic have partly contributed to the increased traffic, along with tougher border controls to prevent Mediterranean Sea crossings to Europe.
The latest deaths in Órzola raise this year’s toll on the Atlantic route to the Canaries to more than 130 dead or missing, according to the U.N.’s migration agency’s Missing Migrants Project. Only 59 of those bodies were recovered.
The International Organization for Migration acknowledges the number is likely an undercount of the actual death toll.