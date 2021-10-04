China flies 16 warplanes near Taiwan on Sunday
TAIPEI, Taiwan — The Chinese military flew 16 warplanes over waters south of Taiwan on Sunday as the United States expressed concern about what it called China’s “provocative military action” near the self-governing island that China claims.
China sent 38 warplanes into the area on Friday and 39 aircraft on Saturday, the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September 2020. The flights came in daytime and nighttime sorties, and it wasn’t clear if China was planning more flights on Sunday night.
A statement from U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price warned that China’s military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability.
“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” the statement said.
It added that the United States, Taiwan’s biggest supplier of arms, would continue to help the government maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.
China and Taiwan split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan, an island of 24 million people about 100 miles off the east coast.
EgyptAir lands 1st direct flight to Israel since 1979
JERUSALEM — Egypt’s national carrier Sunday made its first official direct flight to Israel since the two countries signed an historic 1979 peace treaty as an EgyptAir jet landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.
The airline’s affiliate, AirSinai, has for decades operated flights to Israel without the company logo, out of fear of public backlash. The national carrier will now run three weekly flights between Cairo and Tel Aviv with the EgyptAir markings.
The Israeli Embassy in Cairo tweeted that direct flights are “an important and welcome sign of strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, especially economic relations.”
Last week, Bahrain’s GulfAir made its first direct flight to Israel, further cementing commercial ties established with the signing of the “Abraham Accords” between Israel and four Arab states last year.
Sunday’s flight came two weeks after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the first public visit to Egypt by an Israeli leader in over a decade. He met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in the Sinai resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh in a sign of warming ties between the two countries.
Algeria retaliates against France over Macron
ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria has refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in the wake of what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron.
This weekend’s sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa — including Algeria — because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France.
French media reported that Macron spoke recently about Algeria’s post-colonial system of government and its attitudes to France. The newspaper Le Monde said Macron made the comments Thursday in a meeting at the presidential palace with French and Algerian grandchildren of former combatants in Algeria’s 1954-62 war of independence from France and people affected by the conflict’s aftermath.
In its report from the meeting, Le Monde said that Macron accused Algerian authorities of stoking hatred for France. The French leader also spoke about his government’s tightening of visas for North Africans, saying the visa reduction would target “people in the area of governance, who had a habit of asking for visas easily,” the newspaper reported.
Yemen’s rebels fire 3 missiles into major city
SANAA, Yemen — Yemen’s rebels fired three ballistic missiles Sunday at a government-held central city, killing two children and wounding more than 30 people, officials said.
The attack was the latest by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Marib, as they have for months been trying to retake the energy-rich city from the internationally recognized government of exiled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.
The missiles landed in the residential Rawdha neighborhood, according to Ali al-Ghulisi, the provincial governor’s press secretary. He said the dead included a 4-year-old and 2-year-old. At least 32 others were wounded, including five children and four women, he said.
Among the wounded were a mother and her seven-month-old child, and both were in serious condition, al-Ghulisi said.
Cyclone kills 3 in Oman
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A cyclone battered Oman on Sunday, lashing the sultanate with high winds and rain as the storm killed three people, including a child.
Cyclone Shaheen made landfall Sunday night just off from Muscat, Oman’s capital, with winds reaching up to 93 mph, according to the state-run Oman News Agency.
The cyclone quickly lost strength, and forecasters downgraded it to a tropical storm. It left flooding and other damage, forcing some to evacuate their homes.
3 Vatican Swiss Guards refuse COVID-19 vaccine
VATICAN CITY — Three Vatican Swiss Guards who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 upon Holy See orders have voluntarily left the storied corps to return to Switzerland, a Swiss Guard official said Sunday.
Lt. Urs Breitenmoser said that all Swiss Guards had been asked to be vaccinated “to protect their health and that of the others they come into contact with as part of their service.”
“Three members of the Guard have chosen not to adhere to that request, voluntarily leaving the corps,’’ Breitenmoser said in a statement.
Three other guardsmen are temporarily suspended from duty while they await vaccination, he said.