At least 1 dead after Ohio River collision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boat collided with a barge along the Ohio River in Kentucky, killing one person, injuring four others and leaving two more missing, authorities said.
Seven people were on the pleasure craft when the accident occurred Saturday night near a boat dock in Louisville, news outlets reported. A search for a man and woman who were missing from the boat resumed Sunday.
The injured were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and their conditions weren’t immediately known, said Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Chief Doug Recktenwald. The name of the man who died was not immediately released.
The cause of the accident was under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Suspect arrested in Nebraska shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — A teenage boy suspected in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured was arrested Sunday on a murder warrant, police said.
Omaha Police said 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting Saturday at Westroads Mall in Omaha. Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.
The two young men were identified as brothers in a previous court filing their mother submitted in 2016 for a protection order.
Police spokesman Officer Michael Pecha said investigators were not seeking any other suspects Sunday.
Marines again training in seafaring tanks
SAN DIEGO — Marines are training in seafaring tanks for the first time since nine men died when one of the troop carriers sank off the Southern California coast during an exercise last summer, a newspaper reported.
The Marine Corps’ fleet of the amphibious assault vehicles was suspended from all water training following the deadly accident July 30 near San Clemente Island.
The Orange County Register reported Saturday that Marines from Camp Pendleton recently resumed exercises in water recovery and troop transfers — without troops.
Using the armored vehicles to transport troops from a ship to shore and back – what the tank that sank last year was doing – is still prohibited, the newspaper said.
Crews keep searching for 9 missing in Gulf
PORT FOURCHON, La. — For a sixth day, rescue crews returned Sunday to a capsized lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana, looking for nine crew members who have not been found, the Coast Guard said.
Officials have released little information about their continuous search in the murky seas surrounding the capsized Seacor Power lift boat some 8 miles off the coast since announcing divers found two bodies inside the ship Friday night.
Six people were rescued alive after the boat capsized Tuesday in a storm. Four bodies have been found — one Wednesday, one Thursday and two on Friday.