Maui residents evacuated after officials warn of potential breach of dam
HONOLULU — Heavy rains prompted evacuations over fears that a dam might breach on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and officials asked people to not to return to their homes on Tuesday because flood advisories were still in effect.
Officials initially thought that the Kaupakalua Dam in the community of Haiku was breached by flood waters, “but after closer inspection, county officials determined there was no structural damage,” said a statement from Maui County late Monday.
Those living near or below the dam are asked to continue evacuations until the all clear is given, county officials said Tuesday.
The National Weather Service reported that 13.2 inches of rain fell in the Haiku area of Maui’s north coast between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday. Maui and all of Hawaii’s islands are under a flash flood watch amid heavy rains expected to last through Wednesday morning.
About six homes on Maui and two bridges were heavily damaged or destroyed, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino’s office said Tuesday. He urged people to be vigilant because there were fears that landslides could happen.
“This has been unprecedented flooding, and we will be making damage assessments today,” Victorino said in a statement Tuesday. “I ask everyone to stay vigilant and be safe.”
The Maui Fire Department said it responded to more than a dozen calls for help from residents trapped by rising waters.
Water flowed over the top of the dam’s reservoir, but the dam itself did not fail, said Shan Tsutsui, the chief operating officer of Mahi Pono, a co-owner of the dam.
Officials monitored the reservoir overnight. County officials said water levels remained above normal, roughly 3 feet below the top of the dam.
One evacuation center remained open Tuesday for anyone needing shelter.
Report: Another woman complains of Cuomo misconduct
ALBANY, N.Y. — Another woman is accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of workplace misconduct, a newspaper reported Tuesday.
The details of the allegations weren’t immediately clear, but the Times Union of Albany reported Tuesday that the woman said Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year at the governor’s mansion, where she had been summoned to work.
The newspaper didn’t reveal her identity or detail what type of touching was alleged to have taken place. It did not speak to the woman. The paper cited “an official close to the matter” as confirming the existence of the complaint.
A supervisor in the governor’s office became aware of the new allegation over the weekend, the newspaper reported. The complaint was then reported to the governor’s legal counsel and to the office of state Attorney General Letitia James, who is overseeing an investigation into Cuomo’s workplace conduct, the newspaper reported.
Asked about the story in a news conference, Cuomo said: “I am not aware of any other claim.”
Speaking generally about sexual harassment allegations made against him, Cuomo told reporters: “I never touched anyone inappropriately. As I said last week, I never made any inappropriate advances. As I said last week, no one ever told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable.”
Cuomo’s special counsel, Beth Garvey, also wouldn’t confirm the existence of the complaint but said in a statement that “all allegations that we learn of directly or indirectly are going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general.”
The attorney general’s office declined to comment.
Several women who worked in Cuomo’s administration have said they were sexually harassed or subjected to demeaning behavior by the governor.
A former economic development director, Lindsey Boylan, said Cuomo commented on her looks, summoned her to unnecessary meetings, joked that they should play strip poker and once kissed her on the lips at the end of a meeting.
A onetime aide, Charlotte Bennett, said the governor told her he was looking or a girlfriend, and asked her about her sex life and whether she would be open to a relationship with an older man.
Another former aide, Ana Liss, said Cuomo kissed her on the hand and cheek and made flirtatious comments that didn’t initially bother her, but which she came later to see as patronizing and improper in a work environment.
Cuomo has acknowledged asking people personal questions and teasing them in what he thought of as playful banter, and only later realized was making women uncomfortable.
Missouri pastor on leave after sermon on wives deemed offensive
MALDEN, Mo. — A southeastern Missouri preacher went on leave from his church and is seeking professional counseling after giving a sermon that chastised married women who “let themselves go” and held up former first lady Melania Trump as the pinnacle of feminine beauty.
A video widely circulated on social media shows Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark’s sermon before the 1st General Baptist Church in Malden in the state’s bootheel. The sermon was roundly panned as sexist and counter to Christian teachings.
In the video, Clark berated wives who gained weight after marriage and admonished that they should look good for their husbands, adding, “it’s important that he thinks you’re hot!
“I’m not saying every woman can be the epic — the epic — trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump,” Clark said, as a photo of the former first lady appeared behind him on a screen. “Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know ... maybe you’re a participation trophy.”
The church’s website said Clark began his leave on March 2 and is seeking professional counseling.
A statement from the General Baptist Council of Associations, with which Clark’s church is affiliated, also condemned Clark’s sermon.
“General Baptists believe that every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be valued for that reason,” the statement said.