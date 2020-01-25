Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre left, visits Elazig, eastern Turkey, site of Friday's earthquake, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Rescuers continued searching for people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings while emergency workers and security forces distributed tents, beds and blankets in the affected areas. Mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories were opened for hundreds who left their homes after the quake.