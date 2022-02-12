Jury hears final arguments in Palin vs. New York Times libel case
NEW YORK — A widely circulated New York Times editorial falsely linking former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to a mass shooting was a libelous display of arrogance and unchecked power, Palin’s lawyer said in closing arguments Friday at a defamation trial.
A Times lawyer conceded the newspaper had made a mistake, but argued there was no evidence it had set out to damage Palin’s reputation.
At the time of the 2017 editorial, Palin was far removed from her fleeting fame as the Republican vice-presidential nominee, trying to live a quiet life in her home state, plaintiff attorney Kenneth Turkel told a jury in federal court in Manhattan. The piece drew her into an unfair fight, Turkel said.
“What this dispute is about in its simplest form is power, and lack of power,” he said. He also called it an example of how The Times “treated people on the right they don’t agree with. ... They don’t care. She’s just one of ‘them.’”
The Times ran a correction but never apologized to Palin, which was “indicative of an arrogance and sense of power that’s uncontrolled. Sarah Palin has done nothing to deserve this. ... All they had to do was dislike her a little less and we’re not sitting here today.”
In his closing argument, Times lawyer David Axelrod called the case “incredibly important because it’s about freedom of the press.”
The First Amendment protects journalists “who make an honest mistake when they write about a person like Sarah Palin … That’s all this was about — an honest mistake,” Axelrod said.
The jury will resume deliberations Monday.
2 officers shot in Maryland responding to report of man with gun at intersection
FREDERICK, Md. — Two officers and a suspect were shot Friday after police in Maryland were called to investigate a suspicious man with a gun in an intersection, authorities said.
All three were flown to a hospital in Baltimore, said Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando. He identified the officers as Bryan Snyder, 43, who is in his second year on the force, and Kristen Kowalsky, 32, a nine-year veteran of the department. Both were shot in the torso, said Dr. Thomas Scalea of Shock Trauma in Baltimore, adding that their conditions are stable and they are awake.
Lando told an afternoon news conference that at 12:43 p.m., the officers were dispatched to the call about a suspicious man with a gun.
The chief said when the officers reached the scene, “an incident” took place that led to the shooting. He did not elaborate.
The suspect was identified as Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25. Lewis underwent surgery, Scalea said, after being shot in the torso.
Former Air Force staff sergeant pleads guilty to shooting security guard
SAN FRANCISCO — A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the “boogaloo” extremist movement pleaded guilty Friday in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area amid large 2020 protests against police brutality.
Steven Carrillo, 33, changed his plea to guilty to a federal murder charge in the killing of David Patrick Underwood and to the attempted murder of Underwood’s colleague after federal prosecutors last month agreed not to seek the death penalty.
The men were shot on May 29, 2020, while they stood in front of a federal building in Oakland as hundreds marched on the streets.
Dressed in an orange jumpsuit in federal court, Carrillo read from a plea agreement, admitting to posting messages on Facebook a day before the shooting asking anyone if they were “down to boog” and saying he was ready to act and not just talk. He also admitted firing 19 rounds from a homemade AR-15 rifle from the back of a white van being driven by a man he connected with online.
“I aligned myself with the anti-government movement and wanted to carry out violent acts against federal law enforcement officers in particular,” Carrillo said.