Italian alleged mobster linked to Van Goghs is held in Dubai
ROME — One of Italy’s most wanted men, an alleged major cocaine trafficker who investigators say bought two stolen Van Gogh paintings on the black market with drug money, has been arrested in Dubai, Naples-based police said Thursday.
Raffaele Imperiale, an alleged kingpin in the Naples-based Camorra organized crime syndicate, was arrested on Aug. 4, Italy’s state police and financial crimes police corps said in a joint statement.
Imperiale, 46, was being held in the United Arab Emirates while Italy’s justice ministry completes extradition procedures.
Italian authorities had been seeking him since January 2016 for alleged money laundering and international drug trafficking as part of organized crime activity, according to the Italian Interior Ministry. He was considered one of Italy’s most dangerous fugitives.
“He was able to construct an imposing network of international drug trafficking, in particular in cocaine,’’ the police said. According to Italian investigators, Imperiale started as an ”international broker” in the drug trade in the early 2000s, with his ties to powerful Camorra clans surviving various feuds among Naples mobsters.
Imperiale is “a top exponent of international drug trafficking and money laundering, who accumulated huge amounts of illicit wealth thanks above all to cocaine sales,’’ said Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese.
In 2016, two Van Gogh paintings stolen in 2002 from an Amsterdam museum were found stashed in a non-descript farmhouse on property owned by Imperiale in the Naples-area town of his birth, Castellamare di Stabia.
U.N. says humanitarian conditions ‘hellish’ in Ethiopia’s warNAIROBI, Kenya — The United Nations secretary-general said Thursday that humanitarian conditions in Ethiopia are “hellish” as the nine-month Tigray conflict spreads in Africa’s second most populous country.
Antonio Guterres told reporters that the spread of the fighting “has ensnared even more people in its horror.” Thousands of people have been killed since November, hundreds of thousands inside Tigray face famine conditions and hundreds of thousands in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions have been displaced in recent weeks as resurgent Tigray forces move in.
The secretary-general said he spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed earlier Thursday and “there was a commitment things would improve, but we have to see what happens in the next few days.” Previous commitments have not brought the unrestricted humanitarian access that the U.N. seeks for the Tigray region of some 6 million people.
The latest U.N. humanitarian update on Tigray, released on Thursday, said 100 trucks of supplies — 90 of them with food — must enter Tigray every day to help meet the needs of more than 5 million people.
But just 316 trucks had entered the region between July 12 and last Sunday, the update said. The U.N. and U.S. have described the Ethiopian government’s almost complete blockade of Tigray as a “siege,” and humanitarian workers have been subjected to what the U.N. calls “intense” searches by local authorities at checkpoints. Aid groups are running out of fuel, medical supplies and other resources.
Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3
MULTAN, Pakistan — A powerful roadside bomb exploded among a procession of Shiite Muslims in central Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least three and wounding over 50 people, local police said.
Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing toward the site of the explosion. Several wounded people were seen waiting for help along a road in the deeply conservative city of Bahawalnagar in the eastern Punjab province, where the attack took place.
City police officer Mohammad Asad and Shiite leader Khawar Shafqat confirmed the bombing. Witnesses said tensions are now high in the city, with Shiites protesting the attack and demanding retribution.
Shafqat said the explosion went off while the procession was passing through a congested neighborhood known as Muhajir Colony. He condemned the attack and urged the government to further step up security at such processions, which are ongoing in other parts of the country as well.
Communications in the area were difficult, as authorities had suspended mobile phone service across the country a day ago ahead of the Shiite Ashoura festival.
The annual commemoration mourns the 7th century death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein, one of Shiite Islam’s most beloved saints.
Hurricane Grace makes a mess of Mexico’s Mayan Riviera
TULUM, Mexico — Hurricane Grace struck Mexico’s Caribbean coast just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum on Thursday, tearing the roofs off some homes, knocking out power to thousands and keeping tourists off white sand beaches as it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula.
The Category 1 storm had already soaked earthquake-damaged Haiti, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands en route to a direct hit on the Riviera Maya, the heart of Mexico’s tourism industry. Grace’s center struck just south of Tulum at 4:45 a.m. CDT with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
As it moved over land, Grace weakened to a tropical storm Thursday afternoon with 50 mph sustained winds. But it was already on the verge of leaving the peninsula and heading into the Gulf of Mexico, where it was expected to regain force. It was centered about 50 miles north-northeast of Campeche and was moving west at 15 mph.
Forecasters said the storm was likely to again be at hurricane strength when it hits the Mexican mainland’s central Gulf coast tonight or early Saturday.