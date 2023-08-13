ABUJA, Nigeria — A part of a mosque collapsed while hundreds of people were inside for prayers Friday, and seven worshippers were killed, authorities said in northwestern Nigeria’s Kaduna state.
The Zaria Central Mosque is in Zaria, which is one of northern Nigeria’s largest cities.
“Twenty-three persons were affected and evacuated to the hospital by our fire servicemen,” the state Emergency Management Agency said. State officials said the mosque was constructed in the 1830s.
IS claims ambush that has left 33 dead
BEIRUT — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an ambush in eastern Syria that killed and wounded dozens of soldiers as opposition activists said the death toll rose Saturday to at least 33 as some of the wounded succumbed to their injuries.
The attack is among the deadliest to be carried out this year by the extremists.
Political status quo returns in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian state elections Saturday ended in a return to the political status quo, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government and the Islamist opposition both retaining control of three states each as widely expected.
The Election Commission announced that Anwar’s multi-coalition government triumphed in Selangor and Penang, two of the country’s richest states, as well as Negeri Sembilan. It said the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) bloc, which includes the conservative Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), captured three poorer Malay heartland states of Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu in the north.
Boat mishap kills 6 in English Channel
LONDON — An overloaded boat carrying migrants capsized before dawn Saturday in the English Channel, killing at least six people and leaving more than 50 others to be rescued, according to French authorities.
About 65 people were estimated to have boarded the boat and two people might still be lost at sea, the Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.
Migrant boat sinks; infant, man found dead
TUNIS, Tunisia — An infant and a 20-year-old man were found dead Saturday morning after a migrant boat sank off the coast of Tunisia, near the southeastern port of Gabès, the country’s coast guards reported.
According to a statement from the National Guard, the boat, which was carrying 20 Tunisian migrants, sank just 390 feet from the beaches of Gabès. Thirteen individuals were rescued, and search efforts are ongoing to locate the five who are still missing.
Militia group kills 10
KINSHASA, Congo — A militia group armed with guns and machetes killed at least 10 people in intercommunal violence in southwestern Congo, local authorities said Saturday.
The attack is the latest episode in a deepening crisis that has been overshadowed by conflict on the other side of the vast Central African nation.