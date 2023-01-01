DENVER — A man died after he was caught in an avalanche Saturday while backcountry skiing with his father near Breckenridge, according to Summit County Rescue Group.

The pair were skiing in a backcountry area known as "The Numbers" on Peak 10 southwest of Breckenridge when they were both caught in an avalanche at about 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the rescue organization. The father was partially buried and his son fully buried.

