Authorities kill Florida Tech student armed with ‘edged’ weapon
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Authorities killed a Florida Institute of Technology student who lunged at a police officer with an “edged weapon” on the college campus Friday night, police said.
The Melbourne Police Department on Saturday said 18-year-old Alhaji M. Sow, of Riverdale, Ga., was fatally shot by police and a school security guard in a campus building during the attack.
In a news release, police said they responded to the campus around 11 p.m. Friday to investigate reports of a man armed with a knife who was assaulting students.
College security and police confronted Sow in a building when he lunged at an officer with an “edged weapon,” causing the officer and security guard to fatally shoot Sow, the release said. The officer sustained an injury, though the news release did not give additional information. Officials also did not give additional details about the “edged weapon.”
Pentagon chief: Allies, innovation keys to U.S. competition with China
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon intends to work better with private industry to develop high-tech systems and to strengthen relations with allies in the Indo-Pacific region in order to maintain a competitive edge over China, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday.
Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, Austin said recent military activity and aggressive moves by China in the region, including near the self-ruled island of Taiwan, are disturbing. And while he said the U.S. is still committed to the longstanding “One China” policy, it is working to bolster Taiwan’s ability to defend itself.
“We’re clear eyed about the challenge that China presents. But China is not 10 feet tall. This is America,” said Austin. “America isn’t a country that fears competition. And we’re going to beat this one with confidence and resolve and not panic and pessimism.”
California attorney general: Members of theft ring pleaded guilty
LOS ANGELES — Members of a Bay Area theft ring believed to have stolen merchandise worth millions of dollars from retailers have pleaded guilty in the case and its leader is expected to be sentenced to several years in prison, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday.
The admissions by Danny Louis Drago, the purported head of the ring, and four others came two years after authorities opened an investigation into the operation, in which the group resold products stolen from Target, CVS and other stores, officials said.
“Today’s announcement should be a warning shot to anyone who is thinking about participating in organized retail theft and committing brazen crimes with no regard for the safety of workers, our businesses and our community. You will be held accountable,” Bonta said.
Trump media partner says it has lined up $1 billion in capital
PALM BEACH, Florida — Donald Trump’s new social media company and its special purpose acquisition company partner say the partner has agreements for $1 billion in capital from institutional investors.
The former president launched his new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, in October. He unveiled plans for a new messaging app called “Truth Social” to rival Twitter and the other social media platforms that banned him following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
TMTG’s plan is to become a publicly listed company through a merger with the publicly traded Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company whose sole purpose is to acquire a private company and take it public.
3rd party to probe events at school
PONTIAC, Mich. — A third party will investigate events at Oxford High School that occurred before a school shooting that left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded, the Michigan district’s superintendent said Saturday.
Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said in a statement that he called for the outside investigation because parents have asked questions about “the school’s version of events leading up to the shooting.”
“It’s critically important to the victims, our staff and our entire community that a full and transparent accounting be made,” Throne said.