Belarus suspected of hacking, sowing disinformation
BOSTON — Cybersecurity researchers say they have uncovered evidence that Belarus has been involved in a hybrid hacking and disinformation campaign against Eastern European NATO members since 2016 that aimed to sow discord in the military alliance, steal confidential information and spy on dissidents.
Tuesday’s report by the prominent U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant appears to mark the first time Belarus has been blamed in the campaign known as Ghostwriter. European Union members have said they suspected involvement by Belarus’ close ally Russia, and Poland has directly accused Moscow of hacking government officials’ emails and leaking them online.
While Mandiant said it had compelling forensic evidence that Belarus was involved in the hacking — whose targets have also included German lawmakers — it said it had no direct proof of Russian participation, though that doesn’t rule it out.
The main targets of the hacking and disinformation campaign have been NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.
Explosions hit Uganda’s capital city killing at least 3
KAMPALA, Uganda — Two explosions rocked Uganda’s capital, Kampala, on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians in what police described as a coordinated attack by extremists opposed to the government.
Three suicide bombers also died in the blasts, police said. The explosions caused chaos in Kampala as terrified residents fled the city’s center.
Police spokesman Fred Enanga blamed the blasts on the Allied Democratic Forces, an extremist group that is affiliated to the Islamic State group.
The IS group claimed responsibility for the blasts, according to SITE, which tracks the online activities of extremist organizations. At least 33 people are being treated at the city’s main public referral hospital. Five are critically injured.
Explosion kills at least 5 in Nigerian city as fire ignites gas cylinder
LAGOS, Nigeria — A gas explosion in Lagos, Nigeria’s biggest city, on Tuesday killed at least five people, including a child, an emergency services official said.
The fire broke out after a cylinder exploded at a gas shop in the densely populated Mushin area of Lagos. It was extinguished in about one hour and “we were able to rescue 10 people alive and they have been treated and discharged on the spot,” said Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.
The cause of the explosion is not known yet but authorities are suspecting one of the gas cylinders exploded as a result of a fire close to the gas shop and work being done on one of the cylinders.
Greenpeace activists block railway between France, Russia
PARIS — Six Greenpeace activists blocked a railroad in southern France on Tuesday, saying they were seeking to prevent loads of reprocessed uranium from getting exported to Russia.
The tracks the activists stood on are located in the commune of Pierrelatte just outside an Orano plant where radioactive material is processed and stored.
Orano, a multinational company headquartered in France, said Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom has a contract to buy 1,150 tons of reprocessed uranium that it plans to convert into nuclear fuel at its Seversk plant, in Siberia, and ultimately use in reactors to produce energy. The material is set to be sent in several shipments, Orano said.
Greenpeace wants France to handle reprocessed uranium and nuclear waste in its own territory.
Myanmar charges Suu Kyi, others with election fraud
BANGKOK — Myanmar’s state election commission announced it is prosecuting the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and 15 other senior political figures for alleged fraud in last November’s general election.
The announcement was published Tuesday in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper and other official media.
Allegations of widespread electoral fraud were the main reason cited by the military for its Feb. 1 seizure of power that toppled Suu Kyi’s government. Her National League for Democracy party was about to begin a second five-year term in office after its landslide victory in the polls. The army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party suffered unexpectedly heavy losses. The action could result in Suu Kyi’s party being dissolved.