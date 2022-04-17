3 astronauts return to Earth after China’s longest crewed mission
BEIJING — Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard their country’s newest orbital station in the longest crewed mission to date for China’s ambitious space program.
The Shenzhou 13 space capsule landed in the Gobi Desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, shown live on state TV. During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Wang and crewmates Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu beamed back physics lessons for high school students.
Boat capsizes off Libyan coast
CAIRO — A migrant boat has capsized off the Libyan coast, leaving at least 35 people dead or presumed dead, the U.N. migration agency said Saturday. It was the second tragedy in less than a week involving migrants departing from North Africa to seek a better life in Europe.
The shipwreck took place Friday off the western Libyan city of Sabratha.
Scuffles, unrest occur in Sweden
HELSINKI — Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure.
Scuffles and unrest were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs was moved to the nearby city of Malmo, some 27 miles south.
6 arrests linked to London protest
LONDON — Six people have been arrested after climate change activists climbed onto an oil tanker in central London to protest investments in fossil fuel, British police said Saturday.
The Extinction Rebellion climate activism group said thousands of people were expected to protest at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday.
Oil-tanker blast kills 1, injures 7
HONG KONG — One person was killed and seven others were injured Saturday in an explosion aboard an oil tanker in waters off Hong Kong, authorities reported.