The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is quarantining himself for the next two weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told staff about his self-quarantine plans in a note on Friday, according to an emailed statement from the agency on Saturday.
Meanwhile, CNN reported on Saturday that Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also will self-quarantine for two weeks for similar reasons.
Heavy shelling occurs at airport in Tripoli
CAIRO — Fighting between forces loyal to rival governments over Libya’s capital intensified Saturday with heavy artillery shelling hitting the sole functioning airport in Tripoli, setting jet fuel tanks ablaze and damaging passenger planes, authorities in west Libya and the U.N. said.
The Tripoli-based Transportation Ministry said one of the damaged aircraft had been scheduled to leave Tripoli to bring back Libyans stranded in Spain by the coronavirus lockdown. It blamed east-based forces fighting to take the capital for over a year for the attack.
Pakistani group claims fatal attack
QUETTA, Pakistan — A small Pakistani separatist group claimed responsibility Saturday for targeting a security convoy with a roadside bomb that killed six soldiers, including an army major, in the country’s southwest.
Friday’s attack in Baluchistan province took place as the troops, who were assigned to search for smuggling routes and militants, were returning to their camp from a mountainous area near the border with Iran.
A statement from the Baluch Liberation Army said one army vehicle was destroyed in the Friday attack when the bomb installed by its members went off near the convoy.
Train mishap kills 15 migrant workers in India
NEW DELHI — A train in India on Friday plowed through a group of migrant workers who fell asleep on the tracks after walking back home from a coronavirus lockdown, killing 15, the Railways Ministry said.
The driver of the cargo train tried but failed to stop in time, the ministry tweeted.