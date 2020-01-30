Florida inmates sew cloth pouches for orphaned kangaroos
SANFORD, Fla. — Inmates at a Florida jail are sewing cloth pouches for kangaroos and koalas orphaned by wildfires in Australia, even if animal care organizations there have enough of them for the time being.
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday tweeted video showing two inmates hard at work at sewing machines, stitching together what are called “joey pouches” for the orphaned marsupials.
The pouches are made from old uniforms, and “Inmates making them learn a new skill they can use upon their release,” tweeted the sheriff’s office, located outside Orlando.
Australia’s unprecedented wildfires season has charred huge expanses of brushland, rainforests, and national parks — killing more than a billion wild animals by one estimate. People hoping to help out from afar have been sewing pouches and sending them to Australia — so many that earlier this month, an organization distributing the pouches said it was being “overwhelmed.”
“We are now receiving a great deal of parcels each week and we feel that we will have more than enough,” Wildcare Australia Inc. announced on Jan. 18.
“As we have limited storage space, we would ask if you have not already started sewing pouches, that you please hold off on making any more until we distribute the pouches which we expect to arrive over the coming weeks,” the statement said. “If you already have pouches sewn, please feel free to send them to us.”
Seminole sheriff’s spokesman Bob Kealing said the jail had been working with Wildcare Australia.
“They’ve told us to finish the batch we’ve been working on and send them along,” Kealing said in an email. “From that point we’ll wait for if/when they say they need some more.”
Life, no parole for Virginia man who killed 2 in wheelchairs
DANVILLE, Va. — A Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for stabbing to death an elderly couple as they sat in their wheelchairs.
Onis Donnell Moon, 52, was sentenced Tuesday for the murders of Valean Ferrell Barley, 87, and Royal Douglas Barley, 83, in September 2018, the Danville Register & Bee reported. The judge also sentenced Moon to 20 years in prison for the malicious wounding of Sandra Callands, the Barleys’ daughter, who was in a relationship with Moon.
Leaning on a table, Moon apologized in a trembling voice to the family of the victims, many by name, and to his own family. He said he does not remember what happened, adding that he sees the faces of his victims every day and at night when he tries to sleep.
“I’m truly sorry for what happened that night,” he said.
In November, Moon pleaded guilty to charges of capital murder and malicious wounding to remove the possibility of receiving the death penalty.
On Sept. 7, 2018, police responded to a 911 call and found the two victims with stab wounds through their hearts. Callands survived being stabbed multiple times, according to court documents.
Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman said the evidence indicates the Barleys came to the defense of Callands, whom Moon was beating. Moon grabbed a butcher knife from a nearby room and plunged it into their hearts, Newman said.
Moon experienced a childhood full of violence, beatings and chronic instability, which started at the age of 2, when his father murdered his mother, said Dr. Daniel Murrie, an expert in forensic psychiatry.
“Many of the things he experienced ... the research tells us relate to long-term problems,” he said. “Even compared to other capital defendants, this was severe.”
A forensic toxicologist also testified that Moon was severely impaired by alcohol at the time of the killings.
Public defender Faith Winstead requested a reduced sentence with the option of parole.
“We are not offering this evidence to the court as an excuse for what happened, but as an explanation,” she said. “The court has to acknowledge that Onis Moon is more than his worst day.”
Newman said that none of those factors could possibly mitigate the fact that Moon had murdered the couple.
“He didn’t endure (abuse) at the hand of those two victims,” he argued. “They opened up their home to him.”
Florida authorities: Man’s body found, 1-week-old baby still missing
MIAMI — Police have found the body of a man who matches the description of a father sought by police in a newborn baby’s disappearance, authorities in Florida said Wednesday. The 1-week-old boy is still missing.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for the father and son after three women were found shot dead Tuesday in a rural area in south Miami-Dade County.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a Facebook post that the van described in the Amber Alert was found in rural Blanton, Fla., which is more than 300 miles from where the women’s bodies were discovered.
Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said later during a news conference that K-9 units searched a wooded area near the van and found a dead man with what appeared to be a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound from a rifle.
Miami-Dade officers had been searching for Ernesto Caballeiro, 49. He is related to at least one of the women found killed, but had not been named as a suspect.
Pasco County investigators didn’t find the baby while searching near the van, Nocco said. Deputies were continuing to search the area between Blanton and nearby Interstate 75, while detectives followed up on other leads.
“All we care about right now is that we get that baby back,” Nocco said.
Investigators were trying to piece together the path Caballeiro had traveled, asking for help from members of the public who might have spotted the van in the past day. The white van had decals saying “Nesty School Services” and “Caution: Transporting Children.”
Nocco said they’re hoping Caballeiro handed the child off to someone else.
Berlin zoo’s panda twins take their 1st public tumbles
BERLIN — Pit and Paule, the new star attractions at Berlin’s zoo, have made their first foray into the limelight, climbing and tumbling around their cub-proof indoor enclosure to the delight of the cameras.
Keepers had prepared the glass-enclosed space for the five-month-old twins’ public premiere on Wednesday, removing any dangerous obstacles and filling in a water basin to prevent the endangered giant panda cubs from being injured.
Their mother, Meng Meng, kept a close eye on her cubs, pulling them down from any heights she considered too dangerous.
Zoo visitors will get a chance to see the young pandas themselves for the first time on Thursday.
The twins, whose Chinese names are Meng Xiang und Meng Yuan, were the first pandas to be born in Germany. They are on loan from China, as are their parents.
Tenants flee Los Angeles high-rise fire
LOS ANGELES — Firefighters made a dramatic ladder rescue of a man about to jump from a burning Los Angeles apartment building on Wednesday and helicopters plucked people from the roof of the 25-story high-rise as other terrified residents fled through smoke-choked stairwells to safety.
Six people were hospitalized, including a 3-month-old. Two were in critical condition, including the would-be jumper, in the fire that occurred in a building where a similar blaze broke out seven years ago, authorities said.
Residents described a frightening flight to safety, as they tried to move down crowded stairwells that forced some to turn back and go to the roof. Firefighters were coming up the stairs as people with children, pets and the some elderly tenants moved slowly downward.
A panicked Cecilee Mathieson tried to push past in her rush from her penthouse. When she reached the floor on fire, she could see the orange glow under the door.
“I really thought I was going to die today,” Mathieson said hours later.
Firefighters had been at an office building fire two blocks away when the blaze broke out on Wilshire Boulevard on the edge of the tony Brentwood section of the city, allowing a rapid response.
Gavyn Straus was swimming in the pool in the courtyard when he saw black smoke waft by. As the smoke grew rapidly, Straus knew it was no kitchen fire and he ran into the building dripping wet to alert staff.
A woman at the front desk was calling police, so he hopped on an elevator with a maintenance man to alert residents on the 8th floor, where they thought the fire was coming from. A man who had been sleeping answered the first door they pounded on and they realized they were above the blaze and ran for the stairs.
They were overwhelmed with smoke when they opened the door to the burning floor below.
“It was a black wall,” Straus said hours later as he stood barefoot on the sidewalk, still wearing his surf trunks with only a towel draped over his shoulders and goggles around his neck. “Someone ran out from that side and they were completely covered in black char and they could barely breathe.”
The person said their friend was still inside, but Straus said he couldn’t help because he couldn’t see anything and it was too hot.
Instead, he ran to the 21st floor, where he lives, to alert friends and other tenants he knew. No alarm had yet been sounded and he was surprised to hear laughter coming through the doors as people ate breakfast unaware of the danger below.
“Get out, there’s fire. Get out,” he yelled.
Dr. Tom Grogan, an orthopedic surgeon who works in the building next door, was arriving at his office when he saw flames shooting from the building. His office manager called 911 and Grogan, who had seen the building burn in 2013, watched as firefighters struggled to get water to the fire on the 6th floor.
A resident of the building with burns on his arms was hanging from a window as if he was going to jump. Firefighters inflated an airbag below but managed to get a ladder to him to save him.
“It was scary to watch,” Grogan said.
More than 330 firefighters responded and it took about 90 minutes to knock down the blaze, Deputy Fire Chief Armando Hogan said. Arson investigators are looking into whether it was deliberately set.
“It is suspicious right now,” Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said.
Two 30-year-old men who were in the apartment where the fire began were in critical condition, and one was described as grave. Fire crews had to crawl on their bellies using bottled oxygen to reach the apartment where the blaze began. Five others were treated at the scene.
The fire left windows blown out and heavy black smoke or burn marks on three sides of building. Residents who fled in whatever they wearing or could quickly get into — some in pajamas and exercise clothes — gathered on nearby street corners and looked up as helicopters hovered and hoisted rooftop evacuees and small white dog to safety.
A fire at the Barrington Plaza high-rise in 2013 injured several people and displaced more than 100. The complex has 240 units that range in rent from $2,350 to $3,695 per month, according to Zillow.
Fire officials said the building was not equipped with sprinklers. It was built in 1961 before regulations required fire-suppression systems in buildings taller than 75 feet (22.8 meters) feet.
The building owners did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Associated Press writers John Antczak, John Rogers and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
This story has been corrected to show building was built in 1961.