ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won the state’s Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, beating back former President Donald Trump’s hand-picked challenger, David Perdue, in a contest that demonstrated the limits of the former president in a key swing state.
“Make no mistake: My focus is on making sure that Stacey Abrams is not your governor,” Kemp said. “We’re going to beat her again. Conservatives across our state didn’t listen to the noise. They didn’t get distracted. They knew our record of fighting and winning for hard working Georgians.”
Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in what will be one of the nation’s most closely watched governor’s races.
“Four years ago, I warned about the failure that Kemp was going to be. And four years later I am going to prove he was the wrong choice for Georgia,” Abrams said.
ATLANTA — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will face Republican football legend Herschel Walker for a coveted Senate seat in Georgia after both handily defeated primary challengers on Tuesday to set up a historic, high-stakes showdown.
Walker, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, defeated five GOP challengers in his race, clearing the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff. Warnock easily defeated beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey.
In his acceptance speech, Walker accused Warnock of dragging the country “down the path of skyrocketing inflation, violence in our streets, chaos at the border” and racial division. “I’m sure he’s a nice guy and it’s OK to like him, but you don’t have to put up with his politics,” he said.
Warnock’s campaign Tuesday quickly attacked the Republican nominee.
“In a short time, Reverend Raphael Warnock has built a clear, extensive record of fighting for all Georgians in the U.S. Senate,” Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks said. “He presents a clear choice for voters this fall and a distinct contrast with Republican nominee Herschel Walker, whose pattern of lies, exaggerations and outright bizarre claims reveal he is not up for the job of serving Georgians in the U.S. Senate.”
ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five fellow Republicans in a Georgia primary that tested conservative voters’ tolerance of the first-term congresswoman’s divisive politics.
Greene, a celebrity among the GOP’s right-wing fringe, will be on the ballot again in the November general election. She will face the winner of a three-way Democratic primary in northwest Georgia’s 14th District, a seat in which Republicans hold a huge advantage.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has won the Republican nomination for governor in Arkansas after a campaign where she focused primarily on national issues and criticizing President Joe Biden.
Sanders defeated former talk radio host and podcaster Doc Washburn, who mounted a longshot bid for the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Five Democrats were also seeking their party’s nomination for governor in Tuesday’s primary.
Nuclear engineer and ordained minister Chris Jones won the Democratic nomination for governor in Arkansas as he mounts an uphill bid for the extremely red state’s top office.
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is again the GOP nominee for his job in a primary runoff victory over Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.
The coming end of the Bush era — at least for now — came at the hands of a two-term incumbent still dogged by a 2015 felony indictment and a separate FBI investigation into accusations of corruption. Paxton, who has denied wrongdoing, is now within reach of a third term in Texas, where a Democrat hasn’t won statewide office in nearly 30 years.
