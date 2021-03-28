Indonesia’s Merapi volcano spews ash, debris
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s most volatile volcano was erupting again Saturday, releasing plumes of ash high into the air and sending streams of lava and debris down its slopes. No casualties were reported.
An avalanche of rocks spilled down Mount Merapi’s slopes before dawn and clouds of hot ash shot 656 feet into the air as the mountain groaned and rumbled, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.
The volcano unleashed hot clouds of ash at least eight times since the morning as well as a series of pyroclastic flows — a mixture of rock, debris, lava and gasses — that had reached nearly 1.2 miles down its slopes, Humaida said.
The 9,737-foot high volcano is on densely populated Java island near the ancient city of Yogyakarta. It is the most active of dozens of Indonesian volcanoes and has repeatedly erupted recently.
Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center has advised villagers living on Merapi’s slopes to stay 3.1 miles from its crater and be aware of the peril of lava.
Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.
Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped area along the edge of the ocean that is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.
Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask
NEW YORK — A woman lost her personal injury lawsuit after her lawyer refused to wear a mask in court and the judge threw out her case, which had been set for trial.
The New York Daily News reported Friday that Brooklyn Judge Lawrence Knipel tossed the case after attorney Howard Greenwald said he could not breathe wearing the mask in the newly reopened court.
“I want the record to reflect that I am speaking with great difficulty,” Greenwald, 68, told the judge. “I want the record to reflect that I am sweating profusely from the effort.”
He said, “I just can’t do this,” according to the transcript.
“I don’t contest the rule,” he said. “I just am not physically able to comply with the rule to do my job as a lawyer.”
Knipel, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring, insisted the lawyer comply with rules requiring masks in all state court buildings.
“Forget about my personal experience with COVID,” the judge told the newspaper. “We have over half a million dead in this country. We have protocols. The most important protocol is wearing a mask.”
The lawsuit focused on a 2017 car crash that fractured the woman’s leg.
Knipel told the newspaper the woman would have legal recourse to continue her litigation even though he dismissed the case.
Death toll from building collapse climbs to 18
CAIRO — The death toll from the collapse of a nine-story apartment building in Cairo has climbed to 18 people, according to Egyptian state media.
The building collapsed in the Egyptian capital early Saturday. State newspaper Al-Ahram said that search and rescue workers recovered the bodies over the course of the day.
Excavators could be seen digging through the debris in the el-Salam neighborhood on Saturday morning. Police cordoned off the area, keeping back the curious and people apparently looking for relatives in the building.
“They took four people out in front of me, who looked like they were almost gone,” said Mohamamed Mostafa, a resident of the neighborhood.
At least 24 others were injured and taken to hospitals, according to a morning statement by Khalid Abdel-Al, the administrative head of Cairo governorate. The tally of those killed by his office stayed at nine as of Saturday evening.
It was not immediately clear what caused the building’s collapse. An engineering committee was formed to examine the structural integrity of neighboring buildings, Abdel-Al said.
Building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.
With real estate at a premium in big cities like Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, developers seeking bigger profits frequently violate building permits. Extra floors often are added without proper permits.
The government has recently launched a crackdown on illegal building across the country, jailing violators and in many cases destroying the buildings.
7 people shot outside Philadelphia sports bar
PHILADELPHIA — Seven people were wounded in a Friday night shooting in Philadelphia, police there said.
Three of the wounded were in critical condition four were stable, news outlets reported. A person of interest was in custody.
The shooting took place outside Golf & Social, a three-floor sports bar in the city’s riverfront Northern Liberties district. A man who answered the phone at the bar declined to comment, saying he couldn’t give clear information as the shooting happened outside the venue.
The situation started as an altercation inside the bar that spilled outside, according to news outlets.
The bar, located near the Delaware River bank, is across the street from the Rivers Casino.