Montenegrins protest inauguration of new Serbian church head
CETINJE, Montenegro — Several thousand people demonstrated Sunday in Montenegro over the planned inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the small Balkan state.
Ethic tensions have soared over the scheduled ceremony for Metropolitan Bishop Joanikije II. The protesters in Montenegro’s former capital, Cetinje, where the Sept. 5 inauguration is to take place, waved Montenegrin flags and chanted slogans against the country’s government, accusing it of being pro-Serb.
Palestinian police arrest 24 protesters
RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian police on Sunday said they arrested 24 people protesting the government’s response to the death of a prominent political activist while in the custody of Palestinian security forces.
The demonstrators had planned to call for accountability in the death of Nizar Banat, an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died in custody on June 24 shortly after he was arrested. But police prevented Saturday’s protest and arrested two dozen activists.
Police spokesman Louay Arzeigat issued a statement saying the demonstrators had not received a permit.
Israeli’s military bombs Gaza sites after protest
JERUSALEM — Israel’s military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip early Sunday in response to a violent demonstration on the perimeter fence that left an Israeli police officer critically injured, the army said.
Saturday’s violence erupted after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration organized by Gaza’s Hamas rulers to draw attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the territory.
Josephine Baker given Paris burial honor
PARIS — The remains of American-born singer and dancer Josephine Baker will be reinterred at the Pantheon monument in Paris, making the entertainer who was a World War II hero in France the first Black woman to get the country’s highest honor.
Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron decided to organize a ceremony on Nov. 30 at the Paris monument. The presidential palace confirmed the report. Baker died in 1975.