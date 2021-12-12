Britain calls for ‘show of unity against global aggressors’
LIVERPOOL, England — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized nations met Saturday in Liverpool for talks dominated by Russia’s buildup of troops near Ukraine’s border and what host country Britain called Moscow’s “malign behavior” around the world.
The U.K. called for “a show of unity against global aggressors” as it welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 foreign ministers amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis and tensions with China and Iran.
“We need to defend ourselves against the growing threats from hostile actors,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said as she opened the meeting of foreign ministers from the U.K., the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. “And we need to come together strongly to stand up to aggressors who are seeking to limit the bounds of freedom and democracy.”
The U.S. and its NATO allies are concerned that the movement of Russian troops and weapons to the border region with Ukraine may be a prelude to an invasion and have said they would inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.
Moscow denies having any plans to attack Ukraine and accuses Kyiv of its own allegedly aggressive designs.
Study: Mixed results for Pfizer vaccine against omicron variant
A two-shot course of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine has just 22.5% efficacy against symptomatic infection with the omicron variant but can thwart severe disease, according to laboratory experiments in South Africa.
Researchers at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban on Saturday issued additional data on a small study released earlier last week.
The research considered blood plasma samples from 12 participants. Scientists found omicron resulted in about a 41-fold reduction in levels of neutralizing antibodies produced by people who had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech SE shot, compared with the strain detected in China almost two years ago.
This is “essentially compromising the ability of the vaccine to protect against infection,” said the team of scientists led by laboratory head Alex Sigal in a preprint released on Friday.
There continues to be sufficient protection against severe disease, they said.
NEW DELHI — Tens of thousands of jubilant Indian farmers on Saturday cleared protest sites on the capital’s outskirts and began returning home, marking an end to their yearlong demonstrations against agricultural reforms that were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in a rare retreat.
Farmers dismantled their makeshift accommodations at multiple protest sites and started to vacate long stretches of highways ringing New Delhi where they have camped since November last year. Hundreds of them waved green and white flags and danced to celebrate their victory as they rode tractors, jeeps and cars.
ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy.
Erdogan’s government plans to pursue legislation to criminalize spreading fake news and disinformation online, but critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech.
“Social media, which was described as a symbol of freedom when it first appeared, has turned into one of the main sources of threat to today’s democracy,” Erdogan said in a video message to a government-organized communications conference in Istanbul.
RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinians took part in rare municipal elections across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, following months of simmering anger toward their government and the cancellation of promised parliamentary and presidential elections earlier this year.
Some 400,000 Palestinians are eligible to vote in the election where they will select representatives for 154 village councils under the jurisdiction of the Fatah-controlled Palestinian Authority. Municipal elections are typically held every four to five years and last took place in 2017.
The increasingly unpopular president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, confined the election to rural municipalities.