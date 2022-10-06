Man sentenced to life for murder of retired St. Louis police captain
ST. LOUIS — A 26-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for killing a retired St. Louis police captain as he tried to stop a pawn shop from being looted during the George Floyd protests two years ago.
Stephan Cannon, of Glasgow Village, was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old David Dorn.
Cannon also was sentenced to an additional 30 years for robbery, burglary and three counts of armed criminal action.
Dorn, who was Black, was a friend of the pawn shop’s owner. He showed up at the north St. Louis business as it was being ransacked on June 2, 2020.
His death drew attention nationwide because it occurred amid protests across the country in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Across St. Louis that night, Dorn and four officers were shot. Authorities were pelted with rocks and fireworks, and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged.
“Our father was a good cop, but more importantly, he was a good man,” his daughter, Lisa Dorn, said to the court.
Border patrol agents shoot, kill Mexican man at station
EL PASO, Texas — A Mexican citizen was fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas in the second deadly shooting along the U.S.-Mexico border in less than a week.
The man was in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso on Tuesday when he was shot, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the FBI said.
The Border Patrol said its agents were involved in the shooting but no details were released about what preceded it.
The Mexican Consulate in El Paso said the man who died was a Mexican citizen who was being processed at the station when criminal charges against him were discovered. The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.
The shooting happened days after two migrants were shot, one fatally, while getting water along the U.S.-Mexico border in rural Hudspeth County, about 90 miles east of El Paso. In that case, two Texas brothers — including one who had been a warden at a detention center that has housed immigrants — were arrested and charged with manslaughter.
The man who was killed and the woman who was wounded in Hudspeth County were both from Mexico, the consulate said Tuesday.
Alex Jones does not offer defense in defamation trial
WATERBURY, Conn. — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones decided not present any defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
The jury of three men and three women is being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment by those who believe the shooting didn’t happen and that they are “crisis actors.”
Jones, who outside the courthouse insisted that he has never been linked to the direct harassment or threats against the families, was found liable by default last year for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. The judge ruled that he had repeatedly violated court orders to share financial documents with the plaintiffs.
His lawyers rested without putting on evidence or witnesses after attorneys for the families wrapped up their case. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations today.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was arrested Wednesday in the killing of his roommate in their campus dorm room, authorities said.
Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the killing of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old data science major from Indianapolis, Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete said. Wiete said investigators don’t know why Chheda was killed.
