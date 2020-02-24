Rocket enthusiast killed in crash
BARSTOW, Calif. — A California man who said he wanted to fly to the edge of outer space to see if the world is round has died after his home-built rocket blasted off into the desert sky and plunged back to earth.
“Mad” Mike Hughes, 64, was killed on Saturday afternoon after his rocket crashed on private property near Barstow.
Man dies after leaving moving ambulance
ENCINITAS, Calif. — A 23-year-old man jumped out of the back of a moving ambulance and was struck by a car and killed on an interstate near San Diego, authorities said.
The man, who might have been suffering from mental health issues, slipped out of restraints Saturday and pushed past the attendant to open the ambulance’s rear door, authorities said.
Jeep driven off 6th floor of parking garage
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A man drove his Jeep off the sixth floor of a Los Angeles-area parking garage early Sunday and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.
When officers arrived shortly at around 12:05 a.m., they found the destroyed vehicle up against a McDonald’s restaurant across the street from the garage in Santa Monica, police said.
They said the 20-year-old driver was conscious and speaking with officers when they arrived.
Gas prices steady
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline remained steady at $2.53 per gallon over the past two weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that the price at the pump averages 9 cents higher than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.54 per gallon in San Diego.
The lowest average is $2.06 in Jackson, Mississippi.
The average price of diesel is $2.98, down three cents.