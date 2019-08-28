SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Jorge Ortiz, a 50-year-old construction worker, was taking no chances as Tropical Storm Dorian approached Puerto Rico on Tuesday and threatened to hit the island’s western and central region at near-hurricane strength.
Wiping sweat from his brow, Ortiz climbed up a shaky ladder under the punishing morning sun and tied down pieces of zinc that now serve as his roof because Hurricane Maria ripped the second floor off his house when it hit the island in September 2017.
He said he was wary about Dorian. “I’m worried that despite all this sacrifice, I’ll lose it again,” Ortiz said.
It’s a concern shared by many across the U.S. territory, where some 30,000 homes still have blue tarps as roofs and where the 3.2 million inhabitants depend on a shaky power grid that Maria destroyed and remains prone to outages even in the slightest of rain storms.
Dorian was located about 330 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was forecast to strengthen during the next 24 hours before passing over or near western and central Puerto Rico today as it moves west-northwest at 13 mph.
Dorian already caused power outages and downed trees in Barbados and St. Lucia, and a still-uncertain long-term track showed the storm near Florida over the weekend.
The Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands and for the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samaná.