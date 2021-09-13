A military procession marked the beginning of memorial services for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport.
Sanchez’s body arrived Sunday morning at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru, about 80 miles north of Indianapolis. The procession then headed about 20 miles to Logansport.
People lined the route to show their respects, many with American flags, and jets flew overhead as the procession approached downtown Logansport. It stopped briefly downtown, where the hearse carrying Sanchez’s body paused under a garrison flag. The procession included Indiana State Police and vehicles with Sanchez’s family.
Bieber wins artist of year at MTV VMAsThe MTV VMAs embraced “Bieber fever.”
Justin Bieber won artist of the year and kicked off Sunday’s ceremony with an energetic performance that featured him rappelling from the ceiling of Barclays Center in New York and launching into “Stay” with Kid LAROI and his single “Ghost.”
The leading nominee heading into Sunday’s show, Bieber also took home the best pop song honor with Giveon for “Peaches.”
The VMAs celebrated MTV’s 40th anniversary, mixing moments between early network stars such as Cyndia Lauper and show opener Madonna with high-octane performances by newer stars Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello and Chloe.
Average gas price rises
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline went up 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.25 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the increase resumes the climb in gas prices the past 10 months, following a two-week break where the average price dropped by 2 cents.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.48 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.74 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $3.34 a gallon, up 2 cents since Aug. 27.