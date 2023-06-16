WASHINGTON — Nusrat Chowdhury has been confirmed by the Senate as the first Muslim female federal judge in U.S. history. She will assume her lifetime appointment in Brooklyn federal court after a 50-49 vote on Thursday along party lines. The confirmation drew praise from the American Civil Liberties Union, where she has served most recently as the legal director of the ACLU of Illinois. In a tweet, the ACLU called her a trailblazing civil rights lawyer. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who recommended her, says she makes history as the first Bangladeshi American as well as the first Muslim American woman to be a federal judge.

