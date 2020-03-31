Meadows officially becomes chief of staff
WASHINGTON — Rep. Mark Meadows resigned his congressional seat Monday as he assumes the post of White House chief of staff. Meadows will officially take over the White House post today.
Even while he held his House seat these last several weeks, the North Carolina Republican has been the de facto chief of staff. Meadows represented Trump in Senate negotiations on the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package to lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and he has been a regular presence in the White House in recent weeks.
Meadows is Trump’s fourth chief of staff, taking over for Mick Mulvaney, who served as the acting chief of staff since January 2019.
Georgia man accused of COVID-19 fraud
NEWARK, N.J. — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say a Georgia man used concerns over the coronavirus in a bid to defraud Medicare out of more than $1.1 million.
Erik Santos, 49, of Braselton, Ga., was arrested Monday at his home by FBI agents. He was charged with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute and conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
Santos operates a marketing company that since November had steered people with Medicare to diagnostic testing facilities for genetic cancer screening tests in exchange for kickback payments, prosecutors said, noting those tests weren’t always necessary.
When coronavirus cases began to crop up across the country in recent weeks, prosecutors said Santos expanded the scheme to get payments for individual coronavirus tests, provided the tests were bundled with a much more expensive respiratory pathogen panel (RPP) test. The latter test does not identify or treat coronavirus, prosecutors said.
Florida newspaper drops daily printing
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One of Florida’s largest newspapers announced Monday that it would temporarily change its print frequency to two days a week.
The Tampa Bay Times, which is based in St. Petersburg, said it will deliver newspapers to homes on Wednesdays and Sundays, the paper’s largest circulation days. Times chairman and chief executive Paul Tash said the change is in response to the coronavirus crisis. He said businesses are canceling retail and event-related advertising, and the paper earns the majority of its revenue through print ads.
The paper will continue to post stories on its website and through its digital replica of the print paper.
A news release said the Times will also enact eight-week furloughs for some staffers.
Bodies of 2 girls, parents found
BALLARD, W.Va. — The bodies of two young girls were found in a West Virginia stream and those of their parents in a wooded area about 10 miles away shortly after a fire gutted the family’s home and authorities found a meth lab in the ruins, police said Monday.
The children’s bodies were found Saturday in a stream and the parents’ bodies were found Sunday in a wooded area, all in the same county where the family lived, in the southern part of the state, said State Police Sgt. Andy Evans.
The deaths were believed to be a murder-suicide, but the suspected causes of death were being withheld pending autopsy results, Evans said.
Monroe County sheriff’s officials responding to a fire early Saturday at the family’s home in the Ballard area found a methamphetamine lab inside, Evans said. He said the house was badly damaged by the fire.
State police identified the parents as Keven M. Anderson, 40, and Helen I. Rattamasribounreuang, 30.