BALTIMORE — Adnan Syed is asking the Appellate Court of Maryland to reconsider its decision to reinstate his murder conviction and life sentence, saying the judges who rendered the opinion last month failed to apply an important legal analysis.

In an opinion March 28, two of the three judges on the state's second highest court presiding over an appeal from the brother of Hae Min Lee, whom Syed was found guilty of killing in 1999, determined that a Baltimore judge violated her brother's rights by neglecting to give him enough time to appear in-person at the hearing last September that set Syed free. Young Lee, the brother, spoke in court that day by video call from California.

