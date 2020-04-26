Thousands of Israelis protest unity deal
TEL AVIV, Israel — Several thousand Israelis rallied Saturday to demonstrate against a unity government deal reached last week that leaves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in power as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges.
The protesters oppose having Netanyahu as prime minister as long as he is a criminal suspect. The protesters say the unity government agreement, which gives Netanyahu influence over the appointment of judges and legal officials, “crushes democracy” and is meant to rescue Netanyahu from his legal troubles.
Netanyahu is scheduled to face trial next month on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. He denies the charges.
The protest filled central Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square, although demonstrators maintained distance from each other in line with health regulations in place for weeks meant to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Early cyclone forms in eastern North Pacific
MEXICO CITY — The earliest tropical cyclone on record formed Saturday in the eastern North Pacific, far off the coast of Mexico.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression One-E had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, and while it was not forecast to strengthen into a named tropical storm before weakening, “it cannot be ruled out.”
The Hurricane Center said it is the earliest formation of tropical cyclone in the eastern North Pacific since the satellite era began in 1966.
BEIRUT — Unknown assailants lobbed an explosive device at a private bank branch in southern Lebanon on Saturday, damaging its facade and roof, the country’s state news agency reported.
The assault on a branch of Fransabank in the southern city of Sidon came at a time of rising public anger against banks in the small country facing its worst economic and financial crisis in decades. The attack took place while the bank branch was closed.
Police were investigating.