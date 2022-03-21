South Korea: North Korea fired suspected artillery pieces into sea
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired suspected artillery pieces into the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, days after the North’s latest missile launch ended in failure amid the country’s recent burst of weapons testing activity.
There is speculation that North Korea could soon try to launch its developmental longest-range ballistic missile to bolster its arsenal and dial up pressure on the United States to wrest concessions as negotiations remain stalled. South Korea’s military suggested North Korea’s midair missile explosion last Wednesday involved parts of the Hwasong-17 missile, its biggest weapon.
On Sunday, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it detected firings likely from multiple rocket launch systems off North Korea’s west coast.
Dual British-U.S. national returned to prison in Iran, despite deal
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A dual British-U.S. national released from prison last week as part of a deal between Iran and the United Kingdom was returned to custody and on Sunday was transferred to a hotel, the British government said.
Iranian prison officials let the long-held 66-year-old environmentalist, Morad Tahbaz, leave jail on a furlough last Wednesday, the same day as two high-profile British citizens who had been detained in Iran for more than five years were freed and flown home to Britain.
Car hits revelers in southern Belgium
BRUSSELS — A car slammed at high speed into Carnival revelers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life-threatening injuries, authorities said, adding many others were lightly injured.
The prosecutor’s office, which gave the death toll, also said two local people in their 30s were arrested at the scene in Strépy-Bracquegnies, 30 miles south of Brussels. Prosecutors said, in the early stages of their investigation, there were no elements to suspect a terror motive.
Cargo vessel strikes ferry, killing 6
DHAKA, Bangladesh — Rescuers on Sunday recovered six bodies after a cargo vessel hit a ferry carrying dozens of people along a river outside Bangladesh’s capital, officials and survivors said. It was not clear immediately how many are still missing.