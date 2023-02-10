WASHINGTON — The FBI searched former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home Friday as part of a classified records probe, according to two people familiar with the search.

The people were not authorized to discuss the law enforcement action and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

