Leader of Cyprus’ Orthodox Church laid to rest, remembered for reforms
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Chrysostomos II, the leader of Cyprus’ Orthodox Church, was laid to rest Saturday with a ceremony that reflected centuries of ecclesiastical tradition, eulogized as his church’s greatest reformer and an outspoken fighter for his people.
The spiritual head of the world’s 300 million Orthodox, Istanbul-based Patriarch Bartholomew, was dressed in resplendent Byzantine vestments to preside over the funeral service at the St. Barnabas Cathedral on the grounds of the church’s headquarters in Nicosia, the capital.
“Your name will always be held in the highest respect in the our memory and in the history of the entire church and our people,” an emotional Patriarch Bartholomew said. “All you have done will be eternally remembered before God and humanity.”
Chrysostomos died Monday at 81 after a four-year battle with intestinal and liver cancer.
Biden pledges that U.S. will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we’re going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence.
Citing the three Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits he’s participated in as president, Biden said the 10-country bloc is “at the heart of my administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy” and promised to collaborate to build a region that is “free and open, stable and prosperous, resilient and secure.”
“I look forward to continuing our work together with ASEAN and with each one of you to deepen peace and prosperity throughout the region to resolve challenges from the South China Sea to Myanmar and to find innovative solutions to shared challenges,” Biden said, citing climate and health security among areas of collaboration.
Man sentenced to death in Pakistan for killing his American ex-wife
ISLAMABAD — The ex-husband of an American woman of Pakistani origin was convicted of murdering her as part of a property dispute and sentenced to death Saturday by a Pakistani court.
The district court in Rawalpindi also sentenced Rizwan Habib’s father and an employee to seven years in prison for abetting the murder of 47-year-old Wajiha Swati, a lawyer said. The court acquitted three other suspects for lack of evidence.
Shabnam Naz, attorney for the victim, said Judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka announced in open court the results of the yearlong trial. Naz said Habib was given the death sentence for murdering his former wife last October. He was also convicted of kidnapping Swati and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Gas stations reopen in Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Whoops of excitement echoed through the streets of Port-au-Prince early Saturday as gas stations opened across Haiti for the first time in two months after a powerful gang lifted a crippling fuel blockade.
“There’s gas now! There’s gas now!,” people yelled as they honked their horns and motorcycles zoomed past as Haiti’s capital slowly returned to its familiar cacophony.
Sweat rolled down people’s brows as they pushed their cars and motorcycles to the nearest gas station and lined up next to colorful mini buses known as “tap taps” emblazoned with messages including “Thank you, Jesus.”
Bus falls into canal, killing 21
CAIRO — A bus fell into a canal on Saturday in Egypt’s Nile River Delta region, killing at least 21 people, the country’s Health Ministry said.
Dr. Sherif Makeen, a health ministry official, said three children were among the dead. In a statement, the ministry said the accident happened in Dakahlia province, around 60 miles northeast of the capital of Cairo.
Man linked to ‘The Terminal’ dies
PARIS — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said.
Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said.
