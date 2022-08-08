Suspect wanted in Ohio shooting deaths of 4 people arrested in Kansas
DAYTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said.
Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kan. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
LAS VEGAS — More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday.
It’s the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought causes the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there’s a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week.
The wet forecast includes today, when President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to join Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center in eastern Kentucky to survey the damage and meet with those affected.
GODDARD, Kan. — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer.
The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
Previously, state and local health officials had said that eight people who visited the park contracted Shigella and other people tested positive for the norovirus, sapovirus and a type of E. coli called enteropathogenic E. coli.
The CDC report is based on a survey of 404 people who visited the splash park last year between May 28 and June 19.
