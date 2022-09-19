APTOPIX Britain Royals Funeral
Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin is carried as King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort and Princess Anne follow, during the funeral in London on Monday.

 Phil Noble

LONDON — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill's was filled with spectacle: Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times — once a minute for each year of Elizabeth's life. Then, 142 Royal Navy sailors used ropes to draw the gun carriage carrying her flag-draped coffin to Westminster Abbey before pallbearers bore it inside the church, where around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her.

