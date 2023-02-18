NORFOLK, Va. — The mother of a 6-year-old student who brought a handgun to school has been charged in the incident, police in Norfolk said Friday.
Police said in a news release they responded to Little Creek Elementary School in Norfolk at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a student had a weapon in the school. When officers arrived, a handgun was turned over to police by school staff. No injuries were reported, police said.
After an investigation, police charged the student’s mother with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to a loaded firearm by children. The student’s mother, 35, was released on a criminal summons, police said. The Associated Press is not identifying the mother because doing so could reveal the identity of the student.
Last month, a 6-year-old boy in Newport News, Va., shot and wounded his first-grade teacher, Abigail Zwerner. An attorney for Zwerner has filed a notice of intent to sue the Newport News school district, alleging that school administrators were warned repeatedly by staff hours before the shooting that the boy had a gun and was threatening other students.
Power outage continues to hamper flights out of JFK International in New York
NEW YORK — A power outage in a terminal of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport stretched into a second day Friday after forcing some flights to be canceled or diverted, including one that was turned around and sent back to New Zealand after nearly making it to the U.S.
The airport’s operator said Terminal 1, which handles some of the airport’s international flights, remained closed Friday “due to electrical issues,” but limited operations could resume today.
The outage was caused by an electrical panel failure that led to a small fire, authorities said. The agency said 39 of the 64 flights scheduled to arrive or depart from Terminal 1 on Friday were canceled, 13 were operating from other terminals and 12 were being routed through other airports.
Hate crimes charged in shooting of Jewish men in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — A man who allegedly shot and wounded two Jewish men as they left synagogues in Los Angeles this week was charged Friday with federal hate crimes.
Jaime Tran, 28, allegedly carried out the attacks on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said at a press conference.
Both victims wore clothing that identified their faith, including black coats and head coverings, Estrada said. Tran, arrested Thursday evening, told law enforcement that he looked online for a “kosher market” and decided to shoot someone nearby, according at an affidavit filed by the FBI. He also admitted to shooting someone the previous day, the affidavit said.
DOJ finds no classified documents in search of Pence’s Washington office
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department searched the office of former Vice President Mike Pence ‘s Washington advocacy group for several hours Friday as part of its investigation into the discovery of sensitive documents at the homes and offices of current and former top U.S. officials.
Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said no additional documents with classified markings were discovered during a “thorough and unrestricted search” of the office of Advancing American Freedom, the nonprofit group launched by Pence in 2021. One binder — believed to be part of Pence’s 2020 debate preparations — “with approximately three previously redacted documents” was taken by agents.
Trump attorneys seek to prevent ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from civil rape trial
NEW YORK — Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women.
Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Michael Madaio filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday seeking to block references to the 2005 taped encounter and the tape itself from an April trial stemming from the claims of longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.
They called the tape “irrelevant and highly prejudicial” and said it might unjustly be used to suggest to jurors that Trump had a propensity for sexual assault and therefore must have raped Carroll. They also asked to prevent testimony from two women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct and to ban references to his campaign speeches.
Carroll, 79, sued Trump in November after New York state temporarily changed laws to allow adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if the attacks occurred decades ago. A trial is set for April 24, and Trump and Carroll are both expected to testify.
