NORFOLK, Va. — The mother of a 6-year-old student who brought a handgun to school has been charged in the incident, police in Norfolk said Friday.

Police said in a news release they responded to Little Creek Elementary School in Norfolk at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a student had a weapon in the school. When officers arrived, a handgun was turned over to police by school staff. No injuries were reported, police said.

