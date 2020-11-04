Afghans mourn those killed in horrific IS university attack
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan declared a national day of mourning on Tuesday to honor the 22 people killed in a horrific attack a day earlier on Kabul University, which was claimed by the Islamic State group. Most of those killed were students and another 27 people were wounded, some of them critically.
The brutal, hours-long assault on Monday was the second attack on an educational institution in the Afghan capital in as many weeks amid a soaring rise in violence and chaos across the country, even as the Taliban and government negotiators hold peace talks in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar.
The Islamic State affiliate also claimed the earlier attack, on Oct. 24, that killed 24 students at a tutoring center in Kabul’s mostly Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. The militant group has declared war on the country’s minority Shiites and has claimed a number of vicious attacks since emerging in eastern Afghanistan in 2014.
Outside Kabul University, a small group of demonstrators gathered on Tuesday, demanding a cease-fire and urging the government to withdraw from the negotiations with the Taliban until a permanent end to hostilities is declared. Some held signs reading “why are you killing us?”
France says its forces killed 50 Islamic extremists in Mali
PARIS — French military forces fighting Islamic extremists in West Africa killed more than 50 jihadists and detained four in an operation last week in Mali, French officials said.
Defense Minister Florence Parly tweeted Monday night that the French force in the region also confiscated weapons and equipment from the fighters in the operation last Friday, which she said “shows once again that terrorist groups cannot act with impunity.”
Drones monitoring the region in northern Mali spotted a convoy of suspected fighters on motorcycles, prompting France to launch the operation, first with airstrikes and then with a ground operation by French commandos, according to an official with the French military headquarters.
Separately, a larger military operation has been under way for several weeks in the area near Mali’s border with Burkina Faso and Niger, said the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named according to military policy.
Extremists kill 12, kidnap others in Nigeria, residents say
LAGOS, Nigeria — Insurgents have killed at least 12 people and abducted nine women and young girls in Nigeria’s troubled northeast, residents said Tuesday.
The incident occurred Sunday morning at Takulashi village, less than 12 miles from Chibok in Borno state. That’s where Boko Haram extremists abducted 276 schoolgirls from their dormitories in 2014, causing international outrage.
“The attackers killed men and went away with women and young girls,” Uba Kolo, a member of the local Civilian Joint Task Force vigilante group, told The Associated Press.
The military has yet to comment on the attack.
Boko Haram and a breakaway faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province, have been abducting girls as part of their violent campaign to establish strict Islamic rule in northeast Nigeria.
Both groups are also involved in abducting high-profile people like aid workers for money. They are known to execute hostages when demands are not met.
Nigeria’s army has for more than a decade battled in vain to quell the insurgency.