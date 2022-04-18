Leader of Anglican church rips British government’s plan for migrants
LONDON — The leader of the Anglican church strongly criticized the British government’s plan to put some asylum-seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda, saying “sub-contracting out our responsibilities” to refugees can’t stand up to God’s scrutiny.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby made the unusually direct political intervention in his Easter Sunday sermon, saying there are “serious ethical questions about sending asylum-seekers overseas.”
He said “sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do well, like Rwanda, is the opposite of the nature of God who himself took responsibility for our failures.”
Speaking at Canterbury Cathedral in southeast England, Welby said that while “the details are for politics and politicians, the principle must stand the judgment of God — and it cannot.”
Britain and Rwanda announced Thursday that they had struck an agreement that will see some people arriving in the U.K. as stowaways on trucks or in small boats sent 4,000 miles to the East African country, where their asylum claims will be processed and, if successful, they will stay in Rwanda.
Spanish police detain fishing boat with 3 nearly metric tons of cocaine
MADRID — Spanish police detained a fishing boat loaded with nearly three metric tons of cocaine south of the Canary Islands, authorities said Sunday.
The police intercepted the 20-meter-long vessel called the AKT 1 on Wednesday around 300 nautical miles south of the Spanish archipelago located in the Atlantic Ocean off west Africa. Police arrested the five crew members — four Turkish citizens and one person from the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia — on the ship that was smuggling the drugs in a fuel tank.
Mexico’s Congress debates ahead of vote on energy reform
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Congress debated on Sunday ahead of a vote on a constitutional reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that would undo much of the market opening in electrical power carried out by his predecessor in 2013.
The reform seeks to limit foreign-built renewable energy plants, and guarantee at least 54% of electricity would be bought from government-owned generating plants, which are dirtier.