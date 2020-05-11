Senator plans to work remotely
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lamar Alexander will not return to Washington this week and will self-quarantine in his home state of Tennessee after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Sunday.
The Republican senator will be working remotely and will chair the Senate health committee hearing on Tuesday morning by video conference.
Schumer questions how VA used drug
WASHINGTON — The Senate’s top Democrat on Sunday called on the Department of Veterans Affairs to explain why it allowed the use of an unproven drug on veterans for the coronavirus, saying patients might have been put at unnecessary risk.
Sen. Charles Schumer of New York said the VA needs to provide Congress more information about a recent bulk order for $208,000 worth of hydroxychloroquine. President Donald Trump has heavily promoted the malaria drug, without evidence, as a treatment for COVID-19.
“There are concerns that they are using this drug when the medical evidence says it doesn’t help and could hurt,” Schumer said.
Semiconductor firms mull new U.S. plants
NEW YORK — Intel and a Taiwanese company are talking to the Trump administration about building new semiconductor plants in the United States amid concern about relying on suppliers in Asia for chips used in a wide variety of electronics.
A spokesman for Intel, the biggest American chip maker, said Sunday that the company is in discussions with the Defense Department about improving domestic technology sources. Spokesman William Moss said Santa Clara, Calif.-based Intel is well-positioned to work with the government “to operate a U.S.-owned commercial foundry.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is open to building a plant outside of Taiwan and has talked with the Commerce Department about possible U.S. sites, a spokeswoman said.
Georgia probes fatal shooting by deputy
CLAXTON, Ga. — A southeast Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who threw rocks at him, state officials said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it’s examining the Saturday shooting of 47-year-old Yassin Mohamed near Claxton.
The deputy was not seriously injured.
California surfer killed by shark identified
APTOS, Calif. — A surfer killed in a shark attack off a Northern California beach has been identified.
Coroner’s officials identified him as Ben Kelly, a resident of Santa Cruz County, on Sunday. Kelly, 26, died at the scene.
Missouri crash kills 5
JENNINGS, Mo. — Authorities said a baby, a toddler and three others were killed in a suburban St. Louis crash.
The crash killed Travon Nelson, 22, of Florissant, Mo., Kristy Monroe, 22, of Mexico, Mo., along with the baby, a 1-year-old and a 16-year-old.