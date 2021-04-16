House GOP leader: Won’t punish Gaetz unless charges filed
WASHINGTON — Rep. Matt Gaetz, under federal investigation for sex trafficking allegations, is “innocent until proven guilty” and Republicans don’t plan to punish him unless charges are filed, the House GOP leader said Thursday.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., also told reporters that in a private conversation, the Florida Republican told him he’s innocent of the accusations he’s facing.
McCarthy said he told Gaetz the party would act against him if legal action began. Internal House GOP rules require that lawmakers charged with serious felonies lose their membership in committees.
More than two weeks since reports emerged that Gaetz was under Justice Department investigation for accusations that include sex with a 17-year-old girl, McCarthy’s remarks underscored the party’s reluctance to move against him without formal charges. That includes opposing calls by Democrats to remove Gaetz from the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees the Justice Department that is investigating him.
“Matt Gaetz is the same as any American, he’s innocent until proven guilty,” McCarthy said when asked about pulling Gaetz off the Judiciary panel. “There’s no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that will be dealt with at that time.”
Former VP Pence undergoes surgery to implant pacemaker
WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence has undergone surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.
His office said that Wednesday’s procedure went well and that Pence “is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days.”
The 61-year-old Pence, who recently launched a new advocacy group and signed a book deal, had previously been diagnosed with a heart condition called asymptomatic left bundle branch block.
His office says that, over the past two weeks, he experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and underwent the procedure in Virginia in response.
Pence is considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate if former President Donald Trump declines to run again.
He is expected to deliver his first public speech since leaving office later this month in South Carolina.
Alabama lawmakers vote to ban males from female teams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama could soon become the next conservative state to prevent males from playing on female sports teams.
The Republican-dominated Alabama Legislature on Thursday gave final passage to a bill that would prohibit K-12 schools from letting a “biological male” participate on a female team. The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who has not yet said whether she would sign the bill.
The Alabama Senate on Thursday voted, 25-5, to approve the House-passed bill. The House accepted minor Senate changes to the bill by a vote of 76-13. More than a dozen states are considering restrictions on transgender athletes or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors.
Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton said the bill is essentially unneeded and will give Alabama a “black eye” as the state tries to recruit industries and sporting events to the state.
“We are spending too much time on craziness like this,” Singleton said.