42 migrants feared dead as boat capsizes off Western Sahara
BARCELONA, Spain — Some 42 migrants, including 30 women and eight children, are believed to have died when their boat capsized in rough seas shortly after setting sail from the coastal town of Dakhla, in Western Sahara, a Spanish migrants rights activist said.
Helena Maleno, founder of the NGO Walking Borders, tweeted late Thursday that she had spoken to one of 10 survivors who claimed to have lost two children in the accident that occurred as the group was trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands in the Atlantic.
Moroccan officials in Dakhla could not be immediately reached for official confirmation. However, local media reported that 12 bodies had washed ashore on Thursday while 10 people were rescued by fishermen off the Dakhla coast.
Morocco claims the disputed Western Sahara territory, annexed in 1975, and its navy operates there. The Polisario Front seeks the territory’s independence.
Further north along the Western Sahara coast, the official MAP news agency reported on Thursday that the Moroccan Navy had rescued 30 migrants just south of Laayoune. Naval vessels were still looking for 59 others, including 14 women and four children, in a nearby stretch of water hundreds of miles from Dakhla.
Mars rover comes up empty in 1st try at getting rock sample
WASHINGTON — NASA’s newest Mars rover came up empty Friday in its first attempt to pick up a rock sample to eventually be brought back to Earth.
The rover Perseverance drilled into the floor of the planet’s Jezero Crater to extract a finger-sized sample from slabs of flat rocks. The drill seemed to work as intended, but it appeared no rock made it into the sample tube, the agency said Friday.
Engineers were working to figure out what happened.
“While this is not the ‘hole-in-one’ we hoped for, there is always risk with breaking new ground,” said NASA’s science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen.
The next step will be using a camera mounted on a robotic arm to inspect inside the hole “and see what’s down there,” said NASA project scientist Ken Farley. He said they might see the broken rock core, or might discover the sample had turned to sand. “The rock properties might be different than we expected,” he said.
Hate crime charges filed in connection to Puerto Rico killing
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Three men have been charged with hate crimes after being accused of using a paintball gun to shoot at a transgender individual in Puerto Rico who was later found dead, federal authorities said Friday.
The U.S. Justice Department said the men recognized the victim from social media posts that identified the victim as a man who allegedly entered a women’s bathroom at a restaurant in February 2020. Police have identified the victim as Alexa Negrón Luciano.
Authorities said the men verbally harassed Negrón Luciano and later drove to get a paintball gun and paintballs that they fired at the victim.
The federal charges are the first ones filed in the case, with two of the suspects also facing obstruction of justice charges.
No one has been charged in the killing of Negrón Luciano, whose body was found in the northern town of Toa Baja.